Delhivery Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
6,066
5,365.67
4,810.53
2,643.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,066
5,365.67
4,810.53
2,643.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
335.78
243.17
100.88
162.66
Total Income
6,401.77
5,608.84
4,911.41
2,806.53
Total Expenditure
5,992.99
5,830.68
5,345.75
2,785.5
PBIDT
408.78
-221.84
-434.34
21.03
Interest
61.38
69.9
76.23
63.94
PBDT
347.41
-291.74
-510.57
-42.91
Depreciation
521.15
588.7
388.18
254.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.13
1.52
10.05
0
Deferred Tax
6.84
-32.85
-17.66
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-180.72
-849.11
-891.14
-297.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-180.72
-849.11
-891.14
-297.49
Extra-ordinary Items
-7.44
0
0
-41.33
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-173.28
-849.11
-891.14
-256.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.47
-11.95
-41.27
-1,839.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
73.5
72.81
21.67
1.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.73
-4.13
-9.02
0.79
PBDTM(%)
5.72
-5.43
-10.61
-1.62
PATM(%)
-2.97
-15.82
-18.52
-11.25
Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 millionRead More
CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.Read More
When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
