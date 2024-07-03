Delhivery Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,189.73
2,172.3
2,075.54
2,194.47
1,941.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,189.73
2,172.3
2,075.54
2,194.47
1,941.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
119.6
109.91
125.62
130.79
101.43
Total Income
2,309.34
2,282.22
2,201.16
2,325.26
2,043.18
Total Expenditure
2,138.91
2,081.59
2,044.31
2,097.03
1,957.34
PBIDT
170.43
200.62
156.84
228.23
85.84
Interest
30.54
28.22
27.15
22.19
19.65
PBDT
139.89
172.4
129.7
206.04
66.2
Depreciation
131.27
119.43
200.4
182.6
171.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.4
0
0
Deferred Tax
-1.58
-1.38
-1.83
11.73
-2.07
Reported Profit After Tax
10.2
54.36
-68.47
11.71
-102.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.2
54.36
-68.47
11.71
-102.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-5.13
-14.66
-3.87
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.2
59.49
-53.81
15.58
-102.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.14
0.74
-0.93
0.16
-1.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
74
73.86
73.68
73.5
73.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.78
9.23
7.55
10.4
4.42
PBDTM(%)
6.38
7.93
6.24
9.38
3.4
PATM(%)
0.46
2.5
-3.29
0.53
-5.3
Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 millionRead More
CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.Read More
When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.