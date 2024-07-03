Delhivery Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,141.54
7,225.3
6,882.29
3,646.53
2,780.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,141.54
7,225.3
6,882.29
3,646.53
2,780.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
461.39
318.52
156.14
191.76
208.05
Total Income
8,602.93
7,543.82
7,038.43
3,838.29
2,988.63
Total Expenditure
8,037.31
7,676.91
7,357.48
3,810.79
2,952.62
PBIDT
565.62
-133.09
-319.05
27.5
36.01
Interest
88.52
88.83
99.53
88.63
49.22
PBDT
477.1
-221.92
-418.58
-61.12
-13.21
Depreciation
721.55
831.14
610.75
354.62
255.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.27
10.74
10.07
0
0.12
Deferred Tax
5.01
-56.02
-28.4
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-249.19
-1,007.78
-1,011
-415.74
-268.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-249.19
-1,007.78
-1,011
-415.74
-268.93
Extra-ordinary Items
-21.95
0
0
-41.33
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-227.24
-1,007.78
-1,011
-374.41
-268.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.4
-14.09
-16.98
-2,544.62
-274.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
73.68
72.87
64.21
1.63
0.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.94
-1.84
-4.63
0.75
1.29
PBDTM(%)
5.86
-3.07
-6.08
-1.67
-0.47
PATM(%)
-3.06
-13.94
-14.68
-11.4
-9.67
Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 millionRead More
CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.Read More
When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
