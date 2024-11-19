Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
3,499.78
2,777.45
yoy growth (%)
26
Raw materials
-10.21
-5.77
As % of sales
0.29
0.2
Employee costs
-555.31
-486.45
As % of sales
15.86
17.51
Other costs
-2,982.77
-2,454.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
85.22
88.37
Operating profit
-48.5
-169.41
OPM
-1.38
-6.09
Depreciation
-353.12
-254.38
Interest expense
-88.55
-49.19
Other income
199.39
208.98
Profit before tax
-290.79
-264
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-290.79
-264
Exceptional items
-65.52
-20.13
Net profit
-356.31
-284.13
yoy growth (%)
25.4
NPM
-10.18
-10.22
Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 millionRead More
CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.Read More
When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
