|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.14
Op profit growth
-28.54
EBIT growth
30.14
Net profit growth
54.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.37
-6.18
EBIT margin
-7.83
-7.89
Net profit margin
-11.4
-9.67
RoCE
-7.25
RoNW
-3.44
RoA
-2.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2,545.88
-2,758.22
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-4,618.67
-5,472.86
Book value per share
17,118.7
33,080.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.85
Inventory days
2.19
Creditor days
-37.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.22
4.46
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.1
Net debt / op. profit
-6.67
-2.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.27
-0.2
Employee costs
-16.75
-17.65
Other costs
-86.33
-88.32
Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 millionRead More
CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.Read More
When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
