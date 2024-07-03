Delhivery Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
4,362.04
4,270.01
3,871.53
3,683.46
3,541.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,362.04
4,270.01
3,871.53
3,683.46
3,541.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
229.52
252.25
209.15
168.27
150.26
Total Income
4,591.55
4,522.25
4,080.68
3,851.73
3,692.1
Total Expenditure
4,220.5
4,137.18
3,900.13
3,743.33
3,933.58
PBIDT
371.05
385.07
180.55
108.39
-241.48
Interest
58.76
49.34
39.18
40.29
48.54
PBDT
312.29
335.74
141.37
68.1
-290.02
Depreciation
250.69
383
338.55
449.75
381.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.4
0.13
9.45
1.29
Deferred Tax
-2.97
9.9
-4.89
-36.77
-19.25
Reported Profit After Tax
64.56
-56.77
-192.42
-354.33
-653.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
64.56
-56.77
-192.42
-354.33
-653.45
Extra-ordinary Items
-5.13
-22.41
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
69.69
-34.36
-192.42
-354.33
-653.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.87
0
-2.63
0
-9.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
74
73.68
73.38
72.87
72.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.5
9.01
4.66
2.94
-6.81
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.48
-1.32
-4.97
-9.61
-18.44
