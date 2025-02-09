iifl-logo-icon 1
Delhivery Q3 Profit Soars 114% YoY, Revenue Up 8.4%

9 Feb 2025 , 05:39 PM

Delhivery Ltd reported a 113.68% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit, earning ₹25 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to ₹11.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 8.4% YoY to ₹2,378.3 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹2,194.4 crore in Q3 FY24 for all the significant business segments.
EBITDA declined by 6.2% to ₹102.4 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹109.2 crore last year primarily due to increased operational costs. It reported an EBITDA margin of 4.3%, a decline from 5% last year, at the operating profitability level.

Express Parcel revenue in the quarter grew by 3% YoY to ₹1,488 crores, with shipment volumes having moved up by 2% at 206 million shipments, compared with 201 million recorded in Q3 FY24.

PTL revenue surged 22% YoY at ₹462 crore, with volume growth of 17%, clocking 412,000 metric tonnes in Q3 FY25 versus 354,000 MT last year.
Supply Chain Services revenue grew by 29% YoY at ₹222 crore due to client additions and scale-ups with the existing clients.

Truckload Service revenue increased by 5% YoY to ₹160 crore, while Cross Border Services revenue increased by 12% YoY to ₹43 crore for Q3 FY25.
CEO Sahil Barua highlighted the fact that despite industry challenges, the company managed to sustain profitability in Q3 and further achieved December to be the highest PTL volumes since Spoton’s integration.

Delhivery emerges stronger, building a solid competitive advantage with rising revenue, increasing profitability, and an ever-strengthening logistics network.

