Delhivery Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as SSN Logistics Private Limited, under Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana, at New Delhi (RoC) on June 22, 2011. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Delhivery Private Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on December 8, 2015. On conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Resolution passed by the Shareholders on September 29, 2021, name of the Company got changed to Delhivery Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2021 was issued by the RoC.The Company provide a full-range of logistics services, including express parcel and heavy goods delivery, part-truckload freight (PTL), truckload freight (TL), warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross border express and freight services and supply chain software, along with value added services, such as e-commerce return services, payment collection and processing, installation and assembly services and fraud detection. Apart from this, the Company provided supply chain solutions to a diverse base of 21,342 Active Customers such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer e-tailers and enterprises and SMEs across several verticals such as FMCGs, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive and manufacturing.The team of 474 engineering, data and product professionals have built proprietary technology systems that enabled the Company to offer integrated logistics services to customers while remaining asset-light and ensuring service quality and efficiency. The technology stack orchestrates network infrastructure and consists of more than 80 applications that encompass all supply chain processes including order management, warehouse management, transportation management, financial transactions such as billing and remittance, tracking andsupply chain analytics.The integration of technology platform with physical network and its operations enables the Company to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions to a wide range of customers. Its express parcel delivery network, which serviced 17,045 PIN codes is capable of handling consignments of up to 10 kilograms with same-day and next-day capabilities and 48-96 hour deliveries for long-distance orders. Besides this, the Company provide value-added services such as reverse logistics for returns with quality inspection and product replacement services. It provide person-specific deliveries involving delivery to a specified person after validating the persons identity; address-specific deliveries involving delivery to an address specified by the shipper (and not the recipient) and time-specific delivery involving delivery within a time slot provided by the recipient. In addition, the Company offer cash on delivery (CoD) and other modes of payment on delivery.In 2011, the Company launched Transportation Management System (TMS).In 2013, the Company commenced the business for fulfillment centres. In 2014, the Company launched network design tool, Netplan product.In 2015, the Company launched address resolution engine, Addfix. The Company launched automated sort centres in its network. Apart from this, the Company established a full-fledged self-managed express surface line-haul network to service its volume. In 2016, the Company commenced part truckload services (PTL service offering). The Company launched Constellation program. The Company also hired from time to time to provide last mile delivery services.In 2018, the Company commenced Truckload services (TL service offering). The Company also commenced cross border service offering The Company launched PaaS (Platform as a Service) as a soft launch in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In 2019, the Company commenced Supply Chain Services. The Company acquired Aramexs India assets. The Company ventured into partnership with UPS as well. The Company launched tractor trailers in its network. The Company also inaugurated the opening of Delhivery, USA Office.In January 2020, the Company acquired Roadpiper Technologies Private Limited, a digital freight broker with fleet owner, load-matching and pricing applications. Roadpiper, was, among other activities, engaged in the business of providing technology solutions to the logistics industry, providing proprietary freight and logistics software and end-to-end services to transportation organizations. During the year 2020, the Company automated material handling systems and launched 3 mega trucking terminals in Tauru (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru (Karnataka). This automation, combined with system-directed floor operations, path expectation algorithms and machine-vision guided truck loading systems, together enabled the facility staff to be more productive and reduce errors in their operations. In February 2021, the Company acquired the business of Primaseller Inc. to enable D2C e-commerce brands and omnichannel retailers to integrate their online and offline channels with logistics network. On July 15, 2021, the Company signed an agreement to enter into a strategic alliance with FedEx , which shall become effective upon fulfillment of certain closing conditions, including receipt of requisite regulatory approval. The Company is a global express leaders, for customs clearance, pickup and delivery services as well. Apart from this, the Company acquired the subsidiary, Spoton Logistics Private Limited, an express PTL freight service provider in India in August 2021 and nearly 1 billion express parcel shipments has been delivered since incorporation during the year 2021.