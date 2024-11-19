|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Delhivery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financials results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Delhivery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results Q1FY25- Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Delhivery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Appointment of Ms. Madhulika Rawat as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Delhivery has informed the exchange regarding the incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Results-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Delhivery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Results-Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Initiation regarding approval of the Scheme of Merger/Amalgamation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
Express parcel revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 1,298 Crore, while shipment volumes rose 3% YoY to 185 millionRead More
CPPIB owned a 5.96% interest in Delhivery. On April 25, it reduced its shareholding in Delhivery by 2.77% through block trades.Read More
When comparing this floor pricing to Delhivery's closing price of ₹399.65 on July 9, a reduction of 0.7–3.5% is evident.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.