State Bank of India Half Yearly Results

771.15
(-0.98%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

3,15,927.43

3,17,986

2,76,588.9

2,64,071.36

2,09,306.78

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

1,551.67

1,352.9

1,105.85

1,085.88

1,015.83

Net Profit after Minority Interest

39,107.72

32,448.29

34,636.38

33,571.06

22,077.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-7,100

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

39,107.72

39,548.29

34,636.38

33,571.06

22,077.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

43.82

36.36

38.81

37.62

24.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

892.46

892.46

892.46

892.46

892.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

83.25

79.37

80.5

77.85

73.03

PBDTM(%)

22.52

19.14

22.57

23.62

18.98

PATM(%)

16.67

14.33

16.81

17.93

13.98

St Bk of India: Related NEWS

SBI Stock Down After Rama Mohan Rao Amara Named MD

SBI Stock Down After Rama Mohan Rao Amara Named MD

19 Dec 2024|11:51 AM

The business also said that the appointment was made for a three-year term, beginning on the day he assumed responsibility for his position.

Read More
SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

26 Nov 2024|03:23 PM

The initiative's intended beneficiaries include members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) engaged in agricultural and related industries.

Read More
SBI Raises $500M in 5-Year Bond Sale

SBI Raises $500M in 5-Year Bond Sale

19 Nov 2024|10:54 AM

For bonds and loans denominated in dollars, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) has emerged as a crucial benchmark.

Read More
RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

RBI Retains Key Banks as Systemically Important

13 Nov 2024|02:02 PM

In addition to the capital conservation buffer, these banks are required to maintain an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement.

Read More
SBI FD Programs Extended

SBI FD Programs Extended

8 Oct 2024|11:57 AM

SBI's Amrit Kalash gives 7.10% interest for a 400-day term, while Amrit Vrishti offers 7.25% for 444 days.

Read More
SBI Sanctions ₹10,050 Crore for DVC's 1600 MW Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand

SBI Sanctions ₹10,050 Crore for DVC's 1600 MW Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand

13 Sep 2024|11:33 AM

The project involves the development of a 1600 MW (2x800 MW) thermal power plant in Koderma, Jharkhand, with a total cost of ₹14,357.74 Crore.

Read More
SBI head warns of banking gap in new industries

SBI head warns of banking gap in new industries

3 Sep 2024|01:25 PM

He emphasised the necessity for banks to learn new abilities for evaluating new business sectors.

Read More
SBI raises ₹7,500 Crore via first Basel III tier 2 bonds

SBI raises ₹7,500 Crore via first Basel III tier 2 bonds

29 Aug 2024|02:19 PM

Shri C S Setty, Chairman of SBI, emphasised the increased participation and diversity of bids, demonstrating investors' trust in the bank.

Read More
SBI Research Dismisses Bank Deposit Fears

SBI Research Dismisses Bank Deposit Fears

19 Aug 2024|02:47 PM

The momentum continued into FY24, with deposits increasing by Rs 24.3 lakh crore and credit by Rs 27.5 lakh crore.

Read More
Rana AK Singh takes over as MD of SBI

Rana AK Singh takes over as MD of SBI

13 Aug 2024|02:12 PM

Gajendra Singh Rana, the former chief general manager of the Mumbai circle, has succeeded Singh as the nation's largest lender's DMD.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR State Bank of India

