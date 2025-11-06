SBI enters $100-Billion market cap club post Q2 results

State Bank of India (SBI) crossed the $100 Billion market capitalisation milestone on Thursday after it announced better than expected quarterly results. As per the sources, robust credit growth, fueled by strong retail spending during the festive season, enabled the country’s largest lender by assets to outperform market estimates.

At around 1.53 PM, State Bank of India was trading 0.18% higher at ₹959.35, against the previous close of ₹957.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹971.40, and ₹955.30, respectively.

The milestone also coincides with the public-sector bank surpassing the ₹100 Trillion total business achievement. This consists of ₹44.20 Lakh Crore advances, and ₹55.92 Lakh Crore deposits as of September 2025.

In terms of market-capitalization, Reliance Industries is the leader having a valuation of $228 Billion. HDFC Bank follows with a $170 Billion market cap. Bharti Airtel, TCS, and ICICI Bank are the other companies with over $100 Billion valuations.

For the quarter ended September 2025, State Bank of India logged a 3% year-on-year growth in its net interest income (NII) to ₹42,985 Crore.

The business said that net profit for the quarter under review stood at ₹20,160 Crore. This was 10% higher against the previous corresponding period.

