SBI shares zoom ~3% on completing YES Bank stake sale

17 Sep 2025 , 02:51 PM

State Bank of India witnessed a jump of about 3% in its intraday afternoon trading session on Wednesday after the company announced the completion of its stake sale in Yes Bank.

At around 2.16 PM, State Bank of India was trading 2.34% higher at ₹851. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹852.20 in today’s session.

The company said that it has sold off 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japanese giant Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

Earlier this year, SMBC announced that it will pick up about 20% stake in Yes Bank. This was one of the largest foreign investments in an Indian private bank.

After completion of this deal, SBMC will become the single-largest shareholder in Yes Bank.

The company has agreed to buy the largest chunk of over 13% stake from SBI. The approximate value of stake is nearly ₹8,889 Crore. The remaining stake of about 7% will be acquired from a group of Indian banks including Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. These banks had originally subscribed to Yes Bank’s equity shares at around ₹10 per share during its reconstruction phase in 2020.

Following this stake sale, SBI will continue to hold 10.80% of outstanding equity in Yes Bank.

