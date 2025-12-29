Solarworld Energy Solutions wins ₹725.33 crore NTPC Renewable Energy solar EPC order

Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited has announced that it has secured an engineering, procurement and construction package from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited for the development of a grid connected solar photovoltaic project.

The company has received a Letter of Award for carrying out EPC works for a 250 MWac solar PV project, adding a sizeable order to its existing project pipeline. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is valued at approximately ₹725.33 crore, inclusive of applicable taxes, as per the regulatory disclosure.

The scope of work covers end to end execution of the project, including engineering, procurement and construction of the solar power facility. The project is scheduled to be completed during the FY2026 to FY2027 period, in line with the timelines specified in the order.

Solarworld Energy Solutions clarified that neither its promoter nor members of the promoter group have any interest in NTPC Renewable Energy Limited. The company also stated that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions and has been carried out on an arm’s length basis.

