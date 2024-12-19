The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Wednesday, 22.05.2024 and in terms of Regulation 10(1) of the State Bank of India General Regulations, 1955 the register of members of State Bank of India will be closed in view of payment of dividend, for the financial year 2023-24, from 23.05.2024 (Thursday) to 25.05.2024 (Saturday) (both days inclusive).