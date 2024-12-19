Outcome of Board Meeting Further, pursuant to Regulation 43 and Regulation 30 (6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2OlS we inform that the Central Board of the Bank, at its Meeting held today, has declared a Dividend of t 13.70 per equity share (1370%) for the financial year ended 31.03.2024, The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Wednesday,22.05.2024 and Dividend payment date is fixed as 05.06.2024.