To,

The Board of Directors,

Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited

(Formerly known as Garuda Construction and Engineering Private Limited)

201, A Wing Fortune 2000,

C-3 Block Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

Auditors Report on Restated Financial Information in connection with the Initial Public Offering of

Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited (Formerly known as Garuda Construction and Engineering Private Limited)

Dear Sirs,

1. We, Mittal Agarwal & Company, have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited (Formerly known as Garuda Construction and Engineering Private

Limited) (the "Company"), comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 30 April 2024, 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022, the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Restated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 30 April 2024 and for the year ended 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022, the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively, the

"Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 30 August 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP") / Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus ("Offer Documents") prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

i. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act");

ii. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

iii. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited and Registrar of Companies in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in note 2(a) to the Restated Financial Information. The responsibility of the Board of Directors of the company includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

i. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 08 January 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

ii. The Guidance Note which also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of

Ethics issued by the ICAI;

iii. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and iv. The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the proposed IPO.

4. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from audited financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended 30 April 2024, and years ended 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 for the Company prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting

Standards (referred to as "Ind AS") as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30 August 2024, 30 August 2024, 02 September 2023 and 20 August 2022 respectively.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on auditors reports issued by us dated 30 August 2024,

30 August 2024, 02 September 2023 and 20 August 2022 on the financial statements as at and for the period and years ended 30 April 2024, 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 respectively as referred in paragraph 4 above.

6. The audit report dated 30 August 2024, 30 August 2024, 02 September 2023 and 20 August 2022 on the financial statements as at and for the period and years ended 30 April 2024, 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 issued by us was unmodified.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information :

i. have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and reCompanying / reclassifications retrospectively in the period ended 30 April 2024 and years ended 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies; and

ii. have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

8. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited and Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, as relevant, in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

Independent Auditors Report to the Members of Garuda Construction and Engineering Private Limited Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Garuda Construction and Engineering Private Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards of Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable; As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes on Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company does not have any pending litigations. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company did not use an accounting software with a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended

31 March 2024. The Company is planning to obtain appropriate accounting software which has the requisite feature of recording and maintaining audit trail for maintaining its books of accounts during the financial year 2024-25. Hence we are unable to comment on the instance of temperament of the audit trail feature.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The

Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Mittal Agarwal & Company Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 131025W) Piyush Agarwal Place: Mumbai Partner Dated: 30/08/2024 Membership No. 135505 UDIN: 24135505BKGOTH6172

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of Garuda Construction and Engineering Private Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

1a A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company does not own any intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

1b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

1c The title deeds of immovable properties other than self-constructed immovable property (buildings), as disclosed in fixed assets to the Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company.

1d According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

1e According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2a According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

2b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been not sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted loan, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted advances in the nature of loans to seven parties during the year, details of the advances in the nature of loans is stated in sub-clause (a) below: (a) A Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given

. to us, the Company has not granted any advances in the nature of loans to subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted advances in the nature of loans to seven parties other than subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as below:

Particulars Amount ( in lakhs) Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Others 859.64 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Others 859.64

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the advances in the nature of loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of advances in the nature of loans given, we are unable to make specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest as there is no agreement or arrangement for such advances in the nature of loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are unable to make specific comment on the status of due and overdue as there is no agreement or arrangement for such advances in the nature of loans.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are unable to make specific comment on the due, renewal and extension of advances in the nature of loan as there is no agreement or arrangement for such advances in the nature of loans.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given advances in the nature of loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment as below:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate Amount of Advances in Nature of Loans Repayable on Demand (A) - - - Agreement does not specify any Terms or Period of 1,161.67 232.02 - Repayment (B) Total (A+B) 1,161.67 232.02 - Percentage of Loans / Advances in Nature of Loans to the Total Loans 100% 19.97% -

4 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. In respect of the investments made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

5 The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7a The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, Provident fund, Employees

State Insurance and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Tax deducted at source of 30.89 Lakhs and advance income tax of 592.67 Lakhs .

7b Details of dues of Income Tax which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount ( Rs.in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 306.02 2018-19 Assessing officer

8 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9a According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

9b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

9c According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9d According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, the Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9e According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9f According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10a The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

10b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11a Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

11b According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

11c We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

12 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

14a Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company does not have an internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system as per provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

14b We have not been provided the internal audit reports of the Company as internal audit is not required to have an internal audit system as per provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

15 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16a The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 16b The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 16c The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 16d According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does have one CIC. However the CIC of the group does not satisfy the definition of Core Investment Company in all respects and is in the process of satisfying the same.

17 The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18 There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of Garuda Construction and

Engineering Private Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of

Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Garuda Construction and Engineering Private Limited (‘the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘Guidance Note).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to the Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to the Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.