Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our restated financial statements as of and for the 1M Financial Year 2024 and years ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, 1956 and Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable and Ind AS and restated in accordance with the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, including the schedules, annexure and notes thereto and the reports thereon, included in "Financial Information" chapter "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page 242 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

This discussion contains forward-looking statements and reflects our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors such as those set forth in "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" beginning on pages 33 and 21 respectively, of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Financial Year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, all references to a particular Financial Year are to the 12 months ended March 31 of that year.

SUMMARY OF THE RESULTS OF OPERATION:

The following table sets forth select financial data from restated profit and loss accounts for the period ended April 30, 2024 and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and the components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total income for such periods.

Particulars One Month ended on April, 2024 For the year ended March 31, April 2024 % of Total Revenue 2024 % of Total Revenue 2023 % of Total Revenue 2022 % of Total Revenue Revenue from operations (net) 1.187.50 100.00% 15,417.83 99.81% 16,068.76 99.79% 7,702.08 99.99% Other income - - 29.04 0.19% 33.65 0.21% 0.71 0.01% Total Income 1,187.50 100.00% 15,446.88 100% 16,102.41 100.00% 7,702.79 100.00% Expenses Cost of Materials Consumed 49.23 4.15% 936.34 6.06% 1,154.82 7.17% 1,133.65 14.72% Construction Expenses 639.43 53.85% 8,500.22 55.03% 8,929.84 55.46% 3,090.17 40.12% Employee Benefits Expenses 17.25 1.45% 275.98 1.79% 156.04 0.97% 124.95 1.62% Finance Costs 0.20 0.02% 2.47 0.02% 38.32 0.24% 207.38 2.69% Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses 2.66 0.22% 41.11 0.27% 52.14 0.32% 31.08 0.40% Other Expenses 10.79 0.91% 725.78 4.70% 262.54 1.63% 637.16 8.27% Total Expenses 719.55 60.59% 10,481.90 67.86% 10,593.69 65.79% 5,224.41 67.82% Profit Before Exceptional Items and Tax 467.95 39.41% 4,964.98 32.14% 5,508.72 34.21% 2,478.38 32.18% Exceptional Items - - - - - Profit Before Tax 467.95 39.41% 4,964.98 32.14% 5,508.72 34.21% 2,478.38 32.18% Tax Expenses Current Year 117.82 9.92% 1,317.05 8.53% 1,425.73 8.85% 623.36 8.09% Deferred Tax -0.05 0.00 4.40 0.03% 3.46 0.02% (23.20) -0.30% Profit for the Year 350.17 29.49% 3,643.53 23.59 4,079.53 25.33% 1,878.22 24.38%

Business Overview

Our Company was incorporated as "Garuda Construction and Engineering Private Limited" on September 21,

2010, as a private limited company, in accordance with the provisions of the erstwhile Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2010. Our aim is to increase our execution capabilities in terms of the size and number of civil construction projects across various sectors, namely, residential, residential cum commercial, infrastructure, commercial and industrial. We also aim to procure larger contracts with other developers outside our group entities and expand our client base. Along with our growing civil construction base, we intend to take on larger roles in the capacity of developers and we intend to commence such development mandates in due course.

Our Company, is a growing civil construction company with growth in revenue from operations of 1,187.50 lakhs for the one month period ended April 2024, 15,417.83, 16068.76 and 7,702.08 lakhs for Fiscal 2024, Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022, respectively. We provide end-to-end civil construction for residential, commercial, residential cum commercial, infrastructure and industrial projects and additional services for infrastructure and also hospitality projects, Wherein, civil construction includes construction of residential, hospitality, industrial, infrastructural and commercial buildings, construction of concrete building structures and composite steel structures which are required for the civil construction. Further, we are also involved in sector pertaining to civil construction cum services. The construction of concrete building structures and composite steel structures are procured by us from underlying sub-contractors as per specified designs which may be mandated by overlying developers or by our own engineering teams. Further, we also provide services such as operations and maintenance services ("O&M") and Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing ("MEP") services and finishing works as a part of our construction services. Hence, all-in-all we offer complete construction services under our banner.

Though historically we have been an in-house construction company for our group related entities, where our group entities and corporate Promoters bid for third party civil construction contracts (private sector as well as where Government entities have a requirement where the bidding is as per publicly available tender documents and the Governments tendering process in certain cases), we are directly venturing into contracts with unrelated third parties and we are taking on a larger role of a residential developer.

We started the civil construction work in hospitality sector with Golden Chariot Vasai Hotel & Spa in the year 2010. The initial objective was to be an in-house construction company. However, with increased exposure and work experience in the construction sector we are desirous of expanding our business. For instance, in 2014, we completed construction of the Golden Chariot Vasai Hotel & Spa; in 2015, we renewed and refurbished Golden Chariot, the Boutique Hotel, these were construction contracts with our promoter namely PK Hospitality Services Private Limited. In the year 2017, we commenced the civil construction of residential buildings in the Mumbai

Metropolitan Region ("MMR") near the Riwali park, Kandivali, dated June 30, 2017. In 2021, we concluded civil construction of the Delhi Police Headquarters, for the concessionaire, which is one of our marquee projects, which involved construction of twin towers of seventeen (17) storeys each, with a complete glass fa?ade and steel bridge connecting the two towers. We are currently engaged in civil construction of five (5) residential projects, two (2) commercial projects, one (1) residential cum commercial, one (1) industrial project, one (1) infrastructure and one (1) civil construction cum services.

Significant Developments subsequent to latest audit period for one month ended April 30 2024

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of our Company, since the date of the last audited period i.e., April 30, 2024, as disclosed in this Prospectus, there are no circumstances that materially or adversely affect or are likely to affect the trading or profitability of our Company or the value of its assets or its ability to pay its material liabilities within the next twelve months except as follows:

1. The Board of Directors have decided to get their equity shares listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited and pursuant to Section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2013, by a resolution passed at its meeting held on December 30, 2023, proposed the Issue, subject to the approval of the shareholders and such other authorities as may be necessary.

2. The shareholders of the Company have, pursuant to Section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2013, by a special resolution passed in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 24th January 2024, authorized the Initial Public Issue.

3. Our companys registered office was shifted from 142 Garuda House, Upper Govind Nagar, Malad East,

Mumbai - 400097 to 201, A Wing, Fortune 2000, C3 Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051 pursuant to the resolution passed in the Board of Directors meeting held on 29th January 2024

Financial Performance

The financial performance of our Company for the one month ended April 30, 2024 and Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, are as follows:

Key Financial Performance Period Ended April 30, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Year Ended March 31, 2022 Revenue from operations (1) 1,187.50 15,417.83 16,068.76 7,702.08 Total Revenue 1,187.50 15,446.88 16,102.41 7,702.79 EBITDA(2) 470.81 5,008.56 5,599.17 2,716.85 EBITDA margin as of revenue from operations (%) (3) 39.65% 32.49% 34.85% 35.27% PAT(4) 350.17 3,643.53 4,079.53 1,878.22 PAT Margin(5) 29.49% 23.63% 25.39% 24.39% Net Debt(6) - - - 510.64 Net Worth 12,250.81 11,900.64 8,261.18 4,179.04 Inventories(8) 738.01 738.01 660.46 270.00 Trade Receivables(9) 18,256.37 17,624.24 7697.71 3017.34 ROE (%) (10) 2.90% 36.14% 65.59% 57.97% ROCE (%) (11) 3.87% 46.69% 70.85% 40.46%

Notes:

1) Revenue from Operations: This represents the income generated by our Company from its core operating operation.

2) EBITDA: calculated as restated profit/(loss) before tax, plus interest, depreciation & amortization expense, less other Income. This gives information regarding the operating profits generated by our Company in comparison to the revenue from operations of our Company.

3) EBITDA Margin (in %): calculated as the percentage of EBITDA during a given year/period divided by revenue from operations. This gives information regarding operating efficiency of our Company.

4) Profit after tax and non-controlling interest: This gives information regarding the overall profitability of our Company.

5) PAT Margin (in %): calculated as the restated profit after tax and non-controlling interest attributable to equity shareholders of our Company divided by the revenue from operations. This gives information regarding the overall profitability of our Company in comparison to revenue from operations of our Company.

6) Net debt: calculated as Non-current borrowing plus current borrowing less Cash & Cash Equivalent and Bank Balance. This gives information regarding the overall debt of our Company.

7) Total Equity: This represents the aggregate value of equity share capital and the other equity. This gives information regarding total value created by the entity and provides a snapshot of current financial position of the entity.

8) Inventories: This represents closing balance of construction work -in-progress of respective projects.

9) Trade Receivables: This represents amount receivable on sale of inventories.

10) Return on Equity (ROE): calculated as Profit After Tax for the year/period attributable to shareholders divided by Average Equity Shareholders Fund 11) Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): Calculated as earnings before Interest and tax for the year/period excluding other income divided by Average Capital Employed (Total Assets Current Liability excluding short terms borrowings).

All the KPIs disclosed above have been approved by the Audit Committee pursuant to resolution dated August 30, 2024. The Audit Committee has confirmed and taken on record that: (a) no KPIs have been shared by our Company with any investors in the last three financial years prior to filing of this Red Herring Prospectus, and (b) verified details of the aforementioned KPIs have been included in this section. Further, the KPIs herein have been certified by M/s Mittal Agarwal & Company, Statutory Auditors by their certificate dated August 30, 2024 and it has been included in the list of material documents for inspection.

Factors Affecting our Results of Operations:

Our business, results of operations and financial condition are affected by a number of factors, some of which are beyond our control. This section sets out certain key factors that have affected our business, results of operations and financial condition in the past or which we expect will affect our business, results of operations or financial condition in the future. For a detailed discussion of certain factors that may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page 33. Our Companys future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following factors, but not limited to:

Changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business and in the area in which we operate.

Changes in economic or political conditions in India.

Companys inability to retain its experienced employees.

Our projects are exposed to various implementation and other risks, including risks of time and cost overruns, and uncertainties;

Failure to adapt the changing technology in our industry of operation may adversely affect our business.

Timely completion of our projects is interdependent on the availability and performance of sub-contractors;

Dependency on performance of the joint venture partner in case of the projects undertaken through project specific joint ventures; and

Material outstanding litigations involving our Company, if determined adversely

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES:

For Significant accounting policies please refer "Significant Accounting Policies to the Restated Financial Statements", under Section titled "Financial Information" beginning on page 262 of the Prospectus.

MAIN COMPONENTS OF STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS

Income

Our Total Income comprises of Revenue from core business operations and Other Income.

Revenue from operations

The Revenue from operations consist of revenue from construction contracts and maintenance of building. Our revenue from operations as a percentage of total revenue was 100%, 99.81%, 99.79 and 99.99% for 1M FY24, FY24, FY23 and FY22 respectively.

Other Income

Other Income comprises of Interest Income from Fixed Deposits with Banks. Other Income as a percentage of Total Revenue was 0%, 0.19%, 0.21% & 0.01% for 1M FY24, FY24, FY23 and FY23 respectively.

Expenditure

Our total expenditure primarily consists of Direct Expenses, Employee Benefit expenses, Finance Expenses, Depreciation & Amortization Expenses and Other Expenses which is 60.59%,67.86%,65.79% and 67.82% of total revenue for 1M FY24, FY24, FY23 and FY22 respectively.

Direct Expenses:

Direct Expenses is represented mainly by Cost of Materials consumed and Construction Expenses which includes labour and works contract charges and other ancillary charges which includes machinery and equipment hiring charges, power and fuel expenses, site expenses, repairs & maintenance, and transportation charges.

Cost of Materials consumed forms 4.15%, 6.06%, 7.17% and 14.72% of the total revenue for 1M FY24, FY24,

FY23 and FY22 respectively.

Construction Expenses form a major part of the Total Expenditure and which is 53.85%, 55.03%, 55.46% and 40.12% of total revenue for 1M FY24, FY24, FY23 and FY22 respectively.

Employee Benefit Expenses:

Employee Benefit expenses include Salaries/Wages, Bonus & Allowances, Gratuity, Contribution to Provident Fund and Other Funds and Staff Welfare Expenses. Employee Benefit Expenses as a percentage of Total Revenue is 1.45%, 1.79%, 0.97%, 1.62% for 1M FY24, FY24, FY23 and FY22 respectively.

Finance Expenses:

Finance Expenses includes Interest Expenses and Bank Processing Fee and Charges which form 0.02%, 0.02%, 0.24% and 2.69% of total revenue for 1M FY24, FY24, FY23 and FY22 respectively.

Depreciation & Amortization:

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation on Tangible assets which forms 0.22%, 0.27%, 0.32% and 0.40% of total revenue for 1M FY24, FY24, FY23 and FY22 respectively.

Other Expenses:

Other Expenses includes Professional Charges, Rent, rates and taxes, Advertisement expenses Office expenses, Insurance expenses, Donations, CSR, Bad Debts, Provision for Bad Debts, Telephone expenses, Printing & Stationery, Travelling and Conveyance and Payment to Auditors which is 0.91%, 4.70%, 1.63% and 8.27% of the Total Revenue for 1M FY24, FY24, FY23 and FY 22 respectively.

In FY 24, rent, rates and taxes constituted for 2.50% of total revenue for FY 24

In FY 22, there were Bad Debts and Provision for Bad Debts which constituted 4.36% of the Total Revenue of FY 22.

ONE MONTH ENDED APRIL 30, 2024

The total revenue was 1,187.50 Lakhs for one month ended April 30, 2024.

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations contributed 1,187.50 lakhs for one month period or 100 % of total revenue for this period.

Other Income

Other Income being Nil for one month ended April 30, 2024.

Total Expenses stood at 719.55 lakhs or 60.59% of Total Income for one month ended April 30, 2024.

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of Material Consumed contributed to 49.23 lakhs or 4.15 % of Total Revenue for one month ended April

30, 2024.

Construction Expenses

Construction Expenses contributed to 639.43 lakhs or 53.85% of Total Revenue for one month ended April 30, 2024.

Employee Benefit Expense

Employee Benefit Expense contributed to 17.25 lakhs or 1.45% of Total Revenue for one month ended April

30, 2024.

Finance Cost

Finance cost contributed 0.20 lakhs or 0.02% of Total revenue for one month ended April 30, 2024.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization contributed 2.66 lakhs or 0.22% of Total revenue for one month ended April 30,

2024.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses contributed 10.79 lakhs or 0.91% of Total Revenue for one month ended April 30, 2024.

Tax Expenses

Tax Expense contributed 117.82 lakhs or 9.92% of Total revenue for one month ended April 30, 2024.

Profit after Tax

Profit after Tax stood at 350.17 lakhs or 29.49% of Total revenue for one month ended April 30, 2024.

Other key ratios: (not annualized)

Particulars For the one month period ending April 30, 2024 Return on Net worth % 2.86% Current Ratio 1.85

Return on Net-worth

This is defined as Net profit after tax divided by Net worth, based on the Restated financial statements.

Current Ratio

This is defined as total current assets divided by total current liabilities, based on the Restated Financial Statements.

FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 COMPARED WITH 2022-23

The Total Income for FY2023-24 has decreased by 4.07% % from 16,102.41 lakhs for FY 2022-23 to

15,446.88 lakhs for FY 2023-24.

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations has decreased by 4.05% from 16,068.76 lakhs for FY 2022-23 to 15,417.83 lakhs for

FY 2023-24.

Other Income

Other Income decreased from 33.65 lakhs for FY 2022-23 to 29.04 lakhs for FY 2023-24. However, the other income consists of interest income amount to 7.49 lakhs in FY 2022-23 and 29.04 lakhs in FY 2023-24. The increase is due to holding of deposits for the whole year in FY 2023-24 as compared to holding period in FY 2022-23. Further, in FY 2022-23, the other income included sundry balances written back for an amount of

26.16 lakhs

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of Material Consumed decreased from 1,154.82 lakhs for FY 2022-23 to 936.34 lakhs for FY 2023-24. This is due to the unique nature of contracts we serve.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee Benefit Expense has been increased by 76.87 % from 156.04 lakhs for FY 2022-23 to 275.98 lakhs for FY 2023-24 mainly due to increase in Salaries, Bonus and Allowances.

Finance Costs

Finance costs include interest expenses and bank charges. Interest Expenses has decreased by 93.55% due to decrease in interest expenses from 35.08 lakhs for FY 2022-23 to 1.26 lakhs for FY 2023-24 due to repayment of loans.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses has been increased from 262.54 lakhs for FY 2022-23 to 725.78 lakhs for FY 2023-24. The increase is seen due to increase in rent, rates and taxes by 115%, increase in CSR expenses by 131.85% and write off of sundry balances amounting to 67.23 lakhs.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization expense has decreased from 52.14 lakhs for FY 2022-23 to 41.11 lakhs for FY

2023-24. This is due to regular provisions and no addition in fixed assets.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax has decreased by 9.88%% from 5,508.72 lakhs for FY 2022-23 to 4,964.98 lakhs for FY 2023-24. The decrease is majorly due to increase in Professional Charges and Rent, Rates and Taxes in FY 2023-24 as compared to FY 2022-23.

Tax Expense

Tax Expense has decreased to 1,321.45 lakhs from FY 2023-24 to 1,429.19 lakhs FY 2022-23. The decrease in tax expense was primarily due to lower profit before tax for FY 2023-24 as compared to FY 2022-23.

Profit after tax

Profit after tax has decreased by 10.69% from 4,079.53 lakhs for FY 2023-24 to 3,643.53 lakhs for FY 2022-23. This is in proportion to the decrease in profit before taxes.

Other key ratios:

Particulars For the Financial Years ended March 31, 2024 2023 Return on Net worth % 30.62% 49.38% Current Ratio 1.84 1.74

Return on Net- worth

This is defined as Net profit after tax by Net worth, based on the Restated summary statements.

Current Ratio

This is defined as total current assets by total current liabilities, based on the Restated Summary Statements.

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022-23 COMPARED WITH 2021-22

The Total Income for FY2022-23 has increased by 109.05% from 7,702.79 lakhs for FY 2021-22 to 16,102.41 lakhs for FY 2022-23.

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations has increased by 108.63% from 7,702.08 lakhs for FY 2021-22 to 16,068.76 lakhs for FY 2022-23.

Other Income

Other Income increased from 0.71 lakhs for FY 2021-22 to 33.65 lakhs for FY 2022-23. The increase is due to sundry balances written back as received.

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of Material Consumed increased from 1,133.65 lakhs for FY 2021-22 to 1,154.82 lakhs for FY 2022-23. There is no significant increase in the consumption of materials.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee Benefit Expense has been increased by 24.88% from 124.95 lakhs for FY 2021-22 to 156.04 lakhs for FY 2022-23 mainly due to increase in Salaries, Bonus and Allowances.

Finance Costs

Interest expenses included in finance costs has decreased by 81.98% from 194.60 lakhs for FY 2021-22 to

35.08 lakhs for FY 2022-23 due to repayment of working capital facility from Union Bank of India.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses has been decreased from 637.16 lakhs for FY 2021-22 to 262.54 lakhs for FY 2022-23. The decrease is seen due to Bad Debts and Provision for Bad Debt in the FY 2021-22 due for an amount of 335.58 lakhs.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization expense has increased from 31.08 lakhs for FY 2021-22 to 52.14 lakhs for FY 2022-23 due to additions in Plant & Machinery for an amount of 92.84 lakhs during March in the FY 2021-22

Profit before tax

Profit before tax has increased by 122.27% from 2478.38 lakhs for FY 2021-22 to 5508.72 lakhs for FY 2022-23. The substantial increase in Profit before Tax was due to increase in revenue from operations in the FY 2-2022-23.

Tax Expense

Tax Expense has increased to 1429.19 lakhs from 600.16 lakhs for FY 2022-23 to FY 2021-22. The increase in tax expense incurred was primarily due to higher profit before tax for FY23 as compared to FY22.

Profit after tax

Profit after tax has increased by 117.20% from 1878.22 lakhs for FY 2021-22 to 4079.53 lakhs for FY 2022-

23. The resultant effect was due to higher increase in revenues.

Other key ratios:

Particulars For the Financial Years ended March 31, 2023 2022 Return on Net worth % 49.38% 44.94% Current Ratio 1.74 1.36

Return on Net- worth

This is defined as Net profit after tax by Net worth, based on the Restated summary statements.

Current Ratio

This is defined as total current assets by total current liabilities, based on the Restated Summary Statements.

CASH FLOW

The table below summaries our cash flows from our Restated Financial Information for one month ended April 30, 2024. financial years March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022:

Particulars For the one month period ended April 30, 2024 For the Financial Years ended March 31, 2024 2023 2022 Net cash (used in)/ Generated from operating activities (13.01) (681.23) 1,225.57 1,291.68 Net cash (used in)/ Generated from investing activities - 253.94 (211.30) (115.65) Net cash (used in)/ Generated from finance activities (0.56) (6.58) (1,218.05) (508.23)

Cash flow from operating activities:

One month Ended April 30, 2024

The Net cash (used in)/ Generated from operating activities is ( 13.01) lakhs and operating profit before working capital changes was 470.81 lakhs. The change on working capital was majorly due to increase in trade receivables amounting to 632.13 lakhs and increase in other liabilities majorly due to increase in statutory liabilities amounting to 99.88 lakhs .

For the year ended March 31, 2024

The Net cash (used in)/ Generated from operating activities is (681.23) lakhs and operating profit before working capital changes was 4,979.52 lakhs. The change in working capital was majorly due to increase in Trade Receivables for an amount of 9,926.53 lakhs, decrease in current assets majorly due to decrease in business advances by 4,084.47 lakhs and increase in current liabilities mainly due increase in statutory liabilities by 1,879.20, increase in advances by 758.37.

For the year ended March 31, 2023

The Net cash (used in)/ Generated from operating activities is 1225.57 lakhs and operating profit before working capital changes was 5565.52 lakhs. The change in working capital was majorly due to increase in Trade Receivables for an amount of 4680.37 lakhs.

For the year ended March 31, 2022

The Net cash generated from operating activities is 1291.68 lakhs and operating profit before working capital changes was 2716.13 lakhs. The change in working capital was majorly due to decrease in Financial Liabilities for an amount of 2222.36 lakhs which includes repayment of Mobilization Advance.

Cash flow from Investing Activities:

One month Ended April 30, 2024

There has been no change in investing activities in April 30, 2024.

For the year ended March 31, 2024

The Net cash from Investing Activities is 253.94 lakhs primarily due to increase in security deposit by 710.96 lakhs made for business purposes and decrease in other deposit by 950 lakhs.

For the year ended March 31, 2023

The Net cash used in Investing Activities is 211.30 lakhs primarily due to investment in deposit with banks for a amount of 160.91 lakhs due creation of lien against performance guarantees.

For the year ended March 31, 2022

The Net cash used in Investing Activities is 115.65 lakhs primarily due to purchase of Fixed Assets (net of sales) of 115.84 lakhs.

Cash flow from Financing Activities:

One month ended April 30, 2024

The Net cash (used in) financing activities is (0.56) lakhs primarily due to repayment of long-term borrowings of 0.36 lakhs and payment of interest cost of 0.20 lakhs.

For the year ended March 31, 2024

The Net cash (used in)/ generated from financing activities is ( 6.58) lakhs primarily due to repayment of vehicle loan for an amount of 4.64 lakhs and payment of interest cost of 2.47 lakhs.

For the year ended March 31, 2023

The Net cash (used in)/ generated from financing activities is ( 1,218.05) lakhs primarily due to repayment of working capital loan from Union Bank for an amount of 1,199.02

For the year ended March 31, 2022

The Net cash (used in)/ generated from financing activities is ( 508.23) lakhs primarily due to due to partial repayment of working capital loan from Union Bank to the tune of 300.85 lakhs and its interest expense of 207.38 lakhs

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

We enter into various transactions with related parties in the ordinary course of business. For further details, relating to our related party transactions, see "Restated Financial Statements Note 33 Related Party

Transactions" on page no. 292 of this red herring prospectus.