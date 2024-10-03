Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd Summary

Garuda Construction & Engineering Ltd was incorporated as Garuda Construction and Engineering Private Limited on September 21,2010, as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2010, issued by the RoC, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to GarudaConstruction and Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 10, 2023 was issued by the RoC, Mumbai. Garudas are a growing civil construction and engineering company based in Mumbai. They are presently involved in projects for residential, commercial, residential cum commercial, hospitality, infrastructure and industrial projects. They provide additional services for infrastructure as well as hospitality projects. Their capabilities include constructing concrete building structures as well as composite steel structures. Apart from these, they also provide O&M and MEP services and finishing works as a part of construction services. Hence, they offer complete civil construction and additional services under their own banner.During the period 2014, the Company completed the civil construction work of Golden Chariot Vasai Hotel and Spa; in 2015, they renewed and refurbished Golden Chariot, the Boutique Hotel, these were construction contracts with promoter, PK Hospitality Services Private Limited. In June 2017, it commenced the civil construction of residential buildings in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) near the Riwali Park, Kandivali. It completed civil construction of Delhi Police Headquarters in 2021 and then moved for the development and construction of residential project at Borivali, Mumbai in 2022. The Company has come out with a Public Offer aggregating 2,78,00,000 Equity Shares comprising 1,83,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 95,00,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.