iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd Share Price

795.5
(0.35%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open789.75
  • Day's High823.55
  • 52 Wk High879.95
  • Prev. Close792.75
  • Day's Low784.2
  • 52 Wk Low 402.1
  • Turnover (lac)7,460.45
  • P/E123.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value81.41
  • EPS6.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,944.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

789.75

Prev. Close

792.75

Turnover(Lac.)

7,460.45

Day's High

823.55

Day's Low

784.2

52 Week's High

879.95

52 Week's Low

402.1

Book Value

81.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,944.56

P/E

123.6

EPS

6.41

Divi. Yield

0

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KRN Heat Exchanger Listing Draws Significant Interest

KRN Heat Exchanger Listing Draws Significant Interest

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|03:09 PM

At the time of writing, KRN stock is up 120% to Rs 484.9 a share from its IPO issue price. The stock rose more than 5% from its opening price.

Read More
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration lists at 118% premium

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration lists at 118% premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|09:49 AM

The issue has received bumper subscription with 214.42 times.

Read More
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Closes Today, September 27, 2024

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Closes Today, September 27, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|12:53 PM

The IPO is valued at ₹341.95 Crore with a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per share.

Read More
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO subscribed over 50 times on Day 2

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO subscribed over 50 times on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|03:15 PM

According to BSE data, the mainboard issue has been booked more than 51 times on the second day of bidding as of 15:12 p.m.

Read More
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Subscription Details on September 26, 2024

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Subscription Details on September 26, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|02:13 PM

The IPO's price band is set between ₹209 to ₹220 per share.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:41 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.78%

Non-Promoter- 11.51%

Institutions: 11.51%

Non-Institutions: 17.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.14

44

4.4

4.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

84.64

15.57

21.13

8.66

Net Worth

130.78

59.57

25.53

13.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

308.28

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

308.28

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

5.46

View Annually Results

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Santosh Kumar Yadav

Whole-time Director

Anju Devi

Non Executive Director

Manohar Lal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Praveen Kumar

Independent Director

Srinivasa Rao Anasingaraju

Independent Director

Ketan Sharma

Independent Director

Deepak Batheja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

Summary

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited was incorporated in Bhiwadi, Alwar as KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2017 issued by Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Thereafter, the Company got converted from a private limited to public limited , and the name of the Company was changed to KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 03, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan to Company.Led by the Promoter, Santosh Kumar Yadav, the Company manufactures fin and tube type Heat Exchangers for the Heat Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Industry (HVAC&R). Heat Exchangers manufactured are made of non-ferrous metals primarily Copper and Aluminium. To enhance the longevity and corrosion resistance of heat exchangers and their components, various types of coatings such as nano coating, and powder coating are applied to the surfaces of copper tubes, brazing joints, and fin sheets. By applying these advanced coatings to heat exchangers and their components, their products ensure that the heat exchanger operates efficiently over an extended period, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing overall performance. The protective barrier provided by these coatings ensures that the heat exchanger withstands harsh conditions and maintains its optimal functionality.The Company established its Plant in October, 2017. Aft
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd share price today?

The KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹795.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd is ₹4944.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd is 123.6 and 10.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd is ₹402.1 and ₹879.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd?

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 66.15% and 1 Month at -4.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.79 %
Institutions - 11.52 %
Public - 17.69 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.