SectorEngineering
Open₹789.75
Prev. Close₹792.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,460.45
Day's High₹823.55
Day's Low₹784.2
52 Week's High₹879.95
52 Week's Low₹402.1
Book Value₹81.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,944.56
P/E123.6
EPS6.41
Divi. Yield0
At the time of writing, KRN stock is up 120% to Rs 484.9 a share from its IPO issue price. The stock rose more than 5% from its opening price.Read More
The issue has received bumper subscription with 214.42 times.Read More
The IPO is valued at ₹341.95 Crore with a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per share.Read More
According to BSE data, the mainboard issue has been booked more than 51 times on the second day of bidding as of 15:12 p.m.Read More
The IPO's price band is set between ₹209 to ₹220 per share.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.14
44
4.4
4.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.64
15.57
21.13
8.66
Net Worth
130.78
59.57
25.53
13.06
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
308.28
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
308.28
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
5.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Santosh Kumar Yadav
Whole-time Director
Anju Devi
Non Executive Director
Manohar Lal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Praveen Kumar
Independent Director
Srinivasa Rao Anasingaraju
Independent Director
Ketan Sharma
Independent Director
Deepak Batheja
Reports by KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
Summary
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited was incorporated in Bhiwadi, Alwar as KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2017 issued by Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Thereafter, the Company got converted from a private limited to public limited , and the name of the Company was changed to KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 03, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan to Company.Led by the Promoter, Santosh Kumar Yadav, the Company manufactures fin and tube type Heat Exchangers for the Heat Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Industry (HVAC&R). Heat Exchangers manufactured are made of non-ferrous metals primarily Copper and Aluminium. To enhance the longevity and corrosion resistance of heat exchangers and their components, various types of coatings such as nano coating, and powder coating are applied to the surfaces of copper tubes, brazing joints, and fin sheets. By applying these advanced coatings to heat exchangers and their components, their products ensure that the heat exchanger operates efficiently over an extended period, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing overall performance. The protective barrier provided by these coatings ensures that the heat exchanger withstands harsh conditions and maintains its optimal functionality.The Company established its Plant in October, 2017. Aft
The KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹795.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd is ₹4944.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd is 123.6 and 10.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd is ₹402.1 and ₹879.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 66.15% and 1 Month at -4.24%.
