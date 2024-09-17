Summary

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited was incorporated in Bhiwadi, Alwar as KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2017 issued by Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Thereafter, the Company got converted from a private limited to public limited , and the name of the Company was changed to KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 03, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan to Company.Led by the Promoter, Santosh Kumar Yadav, the Company manufactures fin and tube type Heat Exchangers for the Heat Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Industry (HVAC&R). Heat Exchangers manufactured are made of non-ferrous metals primarily Copper and Aluminium. To enhance the longevity and corrosion resistance of heat exchangers and their components, various types of coatings such as nano coating, and powder coating are applied to the surfaces of copper tubes, brazing joints, and fin sheets. By applying these advanced coatings to heat exchangers and their components, their products ensure that the heat exchanger operates efficiently over an extended period, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing overall performance. The protective barrier provided by these coatings ensures that the heat exchanger withstands harsh conditions and maintains its optimal functionality.The Company established its Plant in October, 2017. Aft

Read More