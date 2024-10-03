|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
At the time of writing, KRN stock is up 120% to Rs 484.9 a share from its IPO issue price. The stock rose more than 5% from its opening price.Read More
The issue has received bumper subscription with 214.42 times.Read More
The IPO is valued at ₹341.95 Crore with a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per share.Read More
According to BSE data, the mainboard issue has been booked more than 51 times on the second day of bidding as of 15:12 p.m.Read More
The IPO's price band is set between ₹209 to ₹220 per share.Read More
As of 14:18 p.m. the NII portion was subscribed the most at 29.67 times followed by retail portion which was subscribed 15.48 times.Read More
The company aims to raise ₹341.95 Crore through a fresh issue of 1,55,43,000 equity shares.Read More
