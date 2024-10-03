iifl-logo-icon 1
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd News Today

706.95
(-3.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Company

Sectoral

KRN Heat Exchanger Listing Draws Significant Interest

KRN Heat Exchanger Listing Draws Significant Interest

At the time of writing, KRN stock is up 120% to Rs 484.9 a share from its IPO issue price. The stock rose more than 5% from its opening price.

3 Oct 2024|03:09 PM
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration lists at 118% premium

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration lists at 118% premium

The issue has received bumper subscription with 214.42 times.

3 Oct 2024|09:49 AM
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Closes Today, September 27, 2024

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Closes Today, September 27, 2024

The IPO is valued at ₹341.95 Crore with a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per share.

27 Sep 2024|12:53 PM
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO subscribed over 50 times on Day 2

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO subscribed over 50 times on Day 2

According to BSE data, the mainboard issue has been booked more than 51 times on the second day of bidding as of 15:12 p.m.

26 Sep 2024|03:15 PM
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Subscription Details on September 26, 2024

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Subscription Details on September 26, 2024

The IPO's price band is set between ₹209 to ₹220 per share.

26 Sep 2024|02:13 PM
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO subscribed 14.45 times on Day 1

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration IPO subscribed 14.45 times on Day 1

As of 14:18 p.m. the NII portion was subscribed the most at 29.67 times followed by retail portion which was subscribed 15.48 times.

25 Sep 2024|02:24 PM
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Opens Today, September 25, 2024

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Opens Today, September 25, 2024

The company aims to raise ₹341.95 Crore through a fresh issue of 1,55,43,000 equity shares.

25 Sep 2024|12:44 PM

