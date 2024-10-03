Invest wise with Expert advice
At the time of writing, KRN stock is up 120% to Rs 484.9 a share from its IPO issue price. The stock rose more than 5% from its opening price.
The issue has received bumper subscription with 214.42 times.
The IPO is valued at ₹341.95 Crore with a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per share.
According to BSE data, the mainboard issue has been booked more than 51 times on the second day of bidding as of 15:12 p.m.
The IPO's price band is set between ₹209 to ₹220 per share.
As of 14:18 p.m. the NII portion was subscribed the most at 29.67 times followed by retail portion which was subscribed 15.48 times.
The company aims to raise ₹341.95 Crore through a fresh issue of 1,55,43,000 equity shares.
