KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
186.88
147.64
160.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.88
147.64
160.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.64
3.05
2.41
Total Income
189.52
150.69
163.05
Total Expenditure
151.08
118.33
131.5
PBIDT
38.44
32.36
31.55
Interest
2.12
1.96
2.02
PBDT
36.33
30.4
29.53
Depreciation
2.26
1.98
2.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
9.93
8.5
8.21
Deferred Tax
-0.15
-0.01
-0.15
Reported Profit After Tax
24.28
19.92
19.47
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.28
19.92
19.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.28
19.92
19.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.24
4.32
4.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
62.16
46.14
44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.56
21.91
19.64
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.99
13.49
12.12
At the time of writing, KRN stock is up 120% to Rs 484.9 a share from its IPO issue price. The stock rose more than 5% from its opening price.Read More
The issue has received bumper subscription with 214.42 times.Read More
The IPO is valued at ₹341.95 Crore with a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per share.Read More
According to BSE data, the mainboard issue has been booked more than 51 times on the second day of bidding as of 15:12 p.m.Read More
The IPO's price band is set between ₹209 to ₹220 per share.Read More
As of 14:18 p.m. the NII portion was subscribed the most at 29.67 times followed by retail portion which was subscribed 15.48 times.Read More
The company aims to raise ₹341.95 Crore through a fresh issue of 1,55,43,000 equity shares.Read More
