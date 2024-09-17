KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
308.28
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
308.28
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
5.46
Total Income
313.74
Total Expenditure
249.83
PBIDT
63.91
Interest
3.99
PBDT
59.92
Depreciation
3.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
16.71
Deferred Tax
-0.16
Reported Profit After Tax
39.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
39.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
39.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
46.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.73
PBDTM(%)
19.43
PATM(%)
12.77
At the time of writing, KRN stock is up 120% to Rs 484.9 a share from its IPO issue price. The stock rose more than 5% from its opening price.Read More
The issue has received bumper subscription with 214.42 times.Read More
The IPO is valued at ₹341.95 Crore with a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per share.Read More
According to BSE data, the mainboard issue has been booked more than 51 times on the second day of bidding as of 15:12 p.m.Read More
The IPO's price band is set between ₹209 to ₹220 per share.Read More
As of 14:18 p.m. the NII portion was subscribed the most at 29.67 times followed by retail portion which was subscribed 15.48 times.Read More
The company aims to raise ₹341.95 Crore through a fresh issue of 1,55,43,000 equity shares.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.