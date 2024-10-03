KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.14
44
4.4
4.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.64
15.57
21.13
8.66
Net Worth
130.78
59.57
25.53
13.06
Minority Interest
Debt
59.69
36.65
22.12
16.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0.29
0.36
0.32
Total Liabilities
190.56
96.51
48.01
30.03
Fixed Assets
27.46
32.15
21.32
21.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
5
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
142.41
48.85
12.51
2.33
Inventories
84.41
55.08
21.31
5.47
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
52.36
38.66
29.79
17.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
44.75
7.36
6.19
1.7
Sundry Creditors
-35.86
-49.41
-40.2
-21.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.25
-2.84
-4.58
-0.94
Cash
15.69
15.51
14.19
6.42
Total Assets
190.56
96.51
48.02
30.03
At the time of writing, KRN stock is up 120% to Rs 484.9 a share from its IPO issue price. The stock rose more than 5% from its opening price.Read More
The issue has received bumper subscription with 214.42 times.Read More
The IPO is valued at ₹341.95 Crore with a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per share.Read More
According to BSE data, the mainboard issue has been booked more than 51 times on the second day of bidding as of 15:12 p.m.Read More
The IPO's price band is set between ₹209 to ₹220 per share.Read More
As of 14:18 p.m. the NII portion was subscribed the most at 29.67 times followed by retail portion which was subscribed 15.48 times.Read More
The company aims to raise ₹341.95 Crore through a fresh issue of 1,55,43,000 equity shares.Read More
