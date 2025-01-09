KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our "Restated Financial Information" on page 260.

This section may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and our actual financial performance may materially vary from the conditions contemplated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described below and elsewhere in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. For further information, see "Forward Looking Statements" on page 31. Also read "Risk Factors" and "Key Factors that may affect our Results of Operation" on pages 33 and 337, respectively, for a discussion of certain factors that may affect our business, financial condition or results of operations.

Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, the restated consolidated financial information for period ending 30th September 2023 and standalone financial information for Financial Years 2023, 2022 and 2021 included herein is derived from the Restated consolidated and standalone Financial Information, included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, have been prepared in accordance with requirements of the Companies Act and IndAS and restated in accordance with the SEBI Regulations, which differ in certain material respects from IFRS, U.S. GAAP and GAAP in other countries. For further information, see "Restated Financial Information" on page 260. The Consolidated Restated Financial Information for period ended September 30,2023, is not directly comparable with the Standalone Restated Financial Information for the Financial Years ended on March 31, 2023,2022 and 2021 since we did not have a subsidiary company in such period. The subsidiary of our Company namely "KRN HVAC Products Private Limited" was incorporated on April 07, 2023.

Unless the context otherwise requires, in this section, references to "we", "us", "our", "the Company" or "our Company" refers to KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited.

OVERVIEW

Our Company was incorporated in Bhiwadi, Alwar as "KRN HEAT EXCHANGER AND REFRIGERATION PRIVATE LIMITED, a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated August 25, 2017 issued by Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Thereafter, our Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company, pursuant to a resolution passed in the extraordinary general meeting of our Shareholders held on March 17, 2023, and consequently, the name of our Company was changed to "KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited" by deletion of the word Private. A fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company dated April 03, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur Rajasthan to our Company bearing Corporate Identification Number "U29309RJ2017PLC058905".

Our company manufactures fin and tube type Heat Exchangers for the Heat Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Industry ("HVAC&R"). Heat Exchangers manufactured by us are made of non-ferrous metals primarily Copper and Aluminium. Our product range includes condenser coils, evaporator units, evaporator coils, header/copper parts, fluid and steam coils and sheet metal parts.

We manufacture heat exchangers of various shapes and sizes as per the requirement of the customers and / or demand in the market. The sizes of heat exchanger tubes diameter manufactured by us ranges from 5MM to 15.88 MM. Our products are well suited for wide range of air conditioning, heating and ventilation, refrigeration, and process cooling applications.

To enhance the longevity and corrosion resistance of heat exchangers and their components, various types of coatings such as nano coating, powder coating are applied to the surfaces of copper tubes, brazing joints, and fin sheets. By applying these advanced coatings to heat exchangers and their components, our products ensure that the heat exchanger operates efficiently over an extended period, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing overall performance. The protective barrier provided by these coatings ensures that the heat exchanger can withstand harsh conditions and maintain its optimal functionality.

Our products are vital for the performance of cooling appliances and have undergone stringent quality checks. Our company adheres to some of the industrys best quality product accreditations.

For further details please refer "Our Business" beginning on page 189.

SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of our Company, since the date of the last financial statements disclosed in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, except those mentioned below, there have not arisen any circumstance that materially and adversely affect or are likely to affect the business activities or profitability of our Company or the value of its assets or its ability to pay its material liabilities within the next twelve months except as mentioned below:

1) Incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary company namely KRN HVAC Products Private Limited on April 07, 2023.

KEY FACTORS THAT MAY AFFECT OUR RESULTS OF OPERATION

Our results of operations have been, and will be, affected by many factors, some of which are beyond our control. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

A. Ability to expand the customer base and maintain good relationship with the leading customers:

More customers are becoming more dissatisfied and impatient now a days any delays will turn out to be their greatest displeasure in life. Most of the HVAC companies are not given any other option but give all out in enhancing the efficiency and speed of their services and HVAC operations.

We focus on building sustained and long-term client relationship with our clients and constantly try to cater customer needs with products in demand. Our top 10 customers contributed to 90.58% of our total revenue from operations in 2022-23. Our long-term relationship with our customers allows us to understand and cater to their diverse requirements, including the development of new products. Our long-standing relationship with such customers acts as an endorsement of our operational and managerial capabilities and help us solicit new business from potential customers in the same industry. Since we are largely dependent on certain key customers for a significant portion of our sales, the loss of any one of our key customers or a significant reduction of demand from such

customers could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, result of operations and prospectus.

B. Ability to keep satisfied strong, experienced management team and qualified work force:

One of the most demanding and challenging work is to keep satisfied your entire work force and entire management team. Its a very time-consuming process with a nonstop distribution of work assignment and planning operations. Besides, there are participating teams who also need supervision during the work, hence there is need for constant monitoring now & then.

Growth has always brought the challenges of skill shortage. The majority of HVAC enterprises will have to deal a complicated skill - shortage any time right now. With a disproportionate percentage of young people opting to attend college and pursue a degree, rather than immediately entering the work force, todays labor shortage in the skilled trades is expected to worsen and remain one of the worst threats to all developing economies for years to come.

A significant increase in our employees attrition rate could also result in decreased operational efficiencies and productivity. Attracting and retaining experienced and qualified senior management could require increasing compensations and benefit payable to such personnel, which could affect our financial condition and results of operations.

C. Increasing competition in the industry:

The industry growth is attracting new players and the competition is becoming stiff. Service providers are the worst affected since most of them rely on brand loyalty for growth. Heat exchangers manufacturers are susceptible to the ever changing prices of raw materials ,encompassing copper ,aluminum ,steel and other metals .The prices of these raw materials are subject to volatility influenced by a range of factors like economic conditions ,exchange rates ,and supply conditions .Such factors can potentially exert adverse effects on manufacturers .Additionally ,these price fluctuations have the potential to trigger delays or cancellation of substantial capital projects,there by hindering the growth of the heat exchanger market.

D. Changes in fiscal, economic and political condition in India:

After a healthy rebound in 2021, the global economy witnessed a recessionary situation in 2022, as growth across the major countries moderated and inflation remains sticky at record high levels in the face of aggressive monetary tightening around the world. Our results of operations are dependent on the overall economic conditions in the market in which we operate, any slowdown in these economies, including due to a global economic slowdown or changes in interest rates, government policies or taxation, social and civil unrest, pandemics and political, economic or other developments could adversely affect our business and results of operations.

All HVAC service providers have to face the challenges mentioned above. From largest to smallest HVAC businesses, everyone is dealing with the same set of problems. These top challenges are not something that can be resolved immediately, that is why it requires continuous strategic planning, wise decision making, marketing procedures and the right business mindset

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators that are presented below as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Restated Financial Information. We present these non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under Ind AS and are not presented in accordance with Ind AS. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators have limitations as analytical tools. Further, these non- GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators may differ from the similar information used by other companies, including peer companies, and hence their comparability may be limited. Therefore, these matrices should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to Ind AS measures of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity, profitability or results of operation.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is defined as our profit/loss before tax less other income before finance cost and depreciation and amortization. Profit/loss before tax margin is defined as profit/loss before tax divided by revenue from operations. EBITDA margin is defined as our EBITDA as a percentage of revenue from operations.

The following table reconciles our profit/loss before tax (an Ind AS financial measure) to EBITDA for the periods indicated.

in lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended on September 30, For the Financial Year ended March 31, (Standalone 2023 (Consolidated) 2023 2022 2021 Restated (loss) / profit after tax less other income. 1711.90 2990.92 847.97 148.03 Add: Total Tax Expense 799.36 1318.32 437.68 93.52 Add: Finance Costs 202.37 305.37 154.38 127.97 Add: Depreciation and amortization expenses 200.57 317.14 253.53 173.06 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses (EBITDA) 2914.20 4931.75 1693.56 542.58 Revenue from operations 16064.24 24748.08 15611.46 7582.42 EBITDA Margin % 18.14 19.93 10.85 7.16

The following table sets forth certain key performance indicators for the periods indicated: in lakhs,

Particulars For the period ended on September 30, 2023 (consolidated) For the Financial Year ended March 31 (Standalone) CAGR % 2023 2022 2021 Revenue from Operations 16064.24 24748.08 15611.46 7582.42 48.34 EBIDTA(1) 2914.20 4931.75 1693.56 542.58 108.70 EBIDTA Margin (%)(2) 18.14 19.93 10.85 7.16 40.67 PAT 1932.97 3231.35 1059.04 246.56 135.77 PAT Margin (%) <3> 12.03 13.06 6.78 3.25 58.98 ROE <4> 27.78% 75.94% 54.88% 23.01% 48.88 ROCE <5> 23.53% 50.46% 34.65% 15.75% 47.42

1. EBITDA is calculated as Profit for the period/year, plus total tax expenses (consisting of current tax, deferred tax and current taxes relating to earlier years), finance costs and depreciation and amortization expenses less other income.

2. EBITDA Margin is calculated as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue from operations.

3. PAT Margin is calculated as restated PAT for the year/Period as a percentage of revenue from operations.

4. ROE is calculated as restated PAT for the year/Period divided by average shareholders equity.

5. ROCE is calculated as EBIT divided by capital employed.

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

a) Audited Ind AS interim consolidated and standalone financial statements for the period ended on September 30, 2023, prepared in accordance with Ind AS notified under Companies Act, 2013 specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on December 18, 2023 and December 15, 2023.

b) Audited Ind AS interim financial statements for the year ended on March 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with Ind AS notified under Companies Act, 2013 specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 20, 2023.

c) Audited Ind AS financial statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with Ind AS notified under Companies Act, 2013 specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 02, 2022.

d) Audited financial statements of the Company as at and for the years ended, March 31, 2021, prepared in accordance with the accounting standards notified under the section 133 of the Act ("Indian GAAP") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, at the relevant time, which have been Audited and reported by erstwhile Statutory Auditor M/s Sharma SK & associates, Chartered Accountants, Bhiwadi. Rajasthan.

e) The financial information for the period ended September 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 included in such Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management by preparing Ind-AS financial statements wherein Ind-AS transition / restatement adjustments have been made to the audited financial statements of the Company and prepared in accordance with the Indian accounting standards as notified under Companies Act, 2013.

The optimizing policies have been consistently applied by our Company in preparation of the Restated Financial Information and are consistent with those adopted in the preparation of financial statements for the period ended on September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

The Restated Financial Information have been prepared so as to contain information / disclosures and incorporating adjustments set out below in accordance with the SEBIICDR Regulations: