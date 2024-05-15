What are Closed IPOs?

An Initial Public Offering signifies the time when a privately owned firm debuts shares to the general public for the very first moment in time. Once the subscription phase for an IPO concludes, it is deemed a "closed IPO." During this stage, the company assesses the aggregate sum of proposals gained and initiates the action of allocating shares to investors.

How to Check IPO Allotment

Once the IPO is closed, investors wait for a few days to check if they have been allotted shares. Here are some ways of checking the allotment status for online IPOs:

Registrar's Website: Each IPO will also have a registrar to manage the process of allotment. You can check whether your allotment has been done from the registrar's website. You simply find the IPO allotment section and put in your PAN, DP ID, or the application number that you used to apply for the IPO.

You can check your allotment status also on the website of stock exchanges like NSE or BSE. There, in the IPO allotment page, they will ask you to enter a PAN number or application ID. Broker Platforms: Most of the brokers will update the status of allotment at their platform.

In case the investor does not receive allotment or receives only a partial allotment, they get refunded. The refund is given to the bank account that was available at the time of applying.

Generally, refund processing is done based on the following procedures:

UPI Mandate Release: For those applicants who had applied through UPI, the blocked amount is released immediately after allotment. It will automatically unblock the funds, which will reflect in the applicant's bank account.

It takes hardly any time and hassle to get a refund, and funds are released usually within 2 to 3 days of the allotment announcement.