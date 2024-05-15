iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Closed IPOs 2025

Company Name
Issue Size (Rs.Cr)
Open Date
Offer Price (Rs.)

Infonative Solutions Ltd

79

28-Mar-2025

79

Spinaroo Commercial Ltd

51

28-Mar-2025

51

Retaggio Industries Ltd

25

27-Mar-2025

25

Identixweb Ltd

54

26-Mar-2025

54

ATC Energies System Ltd

118

25-Mar-2025

118

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

adBanner

IPO / FPO ISSUES

Open

Upcoming

Closed

23-Apr, 2025 to 25-Apr, 2025

Tankup Engineers Ltd

Offer Price (₹)

133

Issue Size (₹)

18.55 - 19.53

Issue Type

Book Building - SME

Issue Size (₹)

18.55 - 19.53

View All Open IPOs

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

banner

NEW IPOs LISTING PERFORMERS

High Performers

Low Performers

Company Name
List Price
List Date
Issue Price
LTP (%Chg)

KRN Heat Exchan

470.00

03 Oct 2024

220.00

782.7

(66.53%)

AWFIS Space

432.25

30 May 2024

383.00

659.25

(52.51%)

Zinka Logistics

279.05

22 Nov 2024

273.00

406.25

(45.58%)

Aadhar Hsg. Fin.

314.30

15 May 2024

315.00

455.55

(44.94%)

Diffusion Eng

188.00

04 Oct 2024

168.00

252.05

(34.06%)

View All Top Performance

What are Closed IPOs?

An Initial Public Offering signifies the time when a privately owned firm debuts shares to the general public for the very first moment in time. Once the subscription phase for an IPO concludes, it is deemed a "closed IPO." During this stage, the company assesses the aggregate sum of proposals gained and initiates the action of allocating shares to investors.

How to Check IPO Allotment

Once the IPO is closed, investors wait for a few days to check if they have been allotted shares. Here are some ways of checking the allotment status for online IPOs:

  • Registrar's Website:

    Each IPO will also have a registrar to manage the process of allotment. You can check whether your allotment has been done from the registrar's website. You simply find the IPO allotment section and put in your PAN, DP ID, or the application number that you used to apply for the IPO.

  • Stock Exchange:

    You can check your allotment status also on the website of stock exchanges like NSE or BSE. There, in the IPO allotment page, they will ask you to enter a PAN number or application ID.

  • Broker Platforms:

    Most of the brokers will update the status of allotment at their platform.

In case the investor does not receive allotment or receives only a partial allotment, they get refunded. The refund is given to the bank account that was available at the time of applying.

Generally, refund processing is done based on the following procedures:

  • UPI Mandate Release:

    For those applicants who had applied through UPI, the blocked amount is released immediately after allotment. It will automatically unblock the funds, which will reflect in the applicant's bank account.

  • Refund Through ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount):

    Those investors applying through the ASBA route will find that the non-allotted amount is being released by the bank. This usually happens automatically once the allotment process of the IPO gets over.

It takes hardly any time and hassle to get a refund, and funds are released usually within 2 to 3 days of the allotment announcement.

FAQs on Closed IPOs

What happens after an IPO closes?

After the close of the IPO, the company works with the registrar and the stock exchanges to finalise allocation of shares according to the demand. Investors will either receive full, partial, or no shares depending on the subscription level. The applicants that were unsuccessful are refunded, and the process of listing the shares on an exchange begins. The shares are then traded in the stock exchange on the listing day.

How can I check if my IPO application was successful?

You can look into the status of your IPO on the website of the registrar where it is listed, the stock exchange on which the IPO is listed, or on your broker's platform. You will need to provide details like your PAN, application ID, or DP ID to access the status.

What happens if an IPO isn't fully subscribed?

In the event of an IPO that is not fully subscribed, it implies that there are fewer bids than the shares offered. Under this scenario, underwriters of an IPO have the opportunity to purchase the remaining share issues. If the IPO does not meet the subscription target, at this point, the company will resort to reducing the issue size. At times, this might also lead to the investor withdrawing or postponing an IPO.

Which IPO had the highest oversubscription?

There are lots of examples where there has been heavy oversubscription in the Indian IPO market. One example is that of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), whose IPO was highly oversubscribed over 111 times in 2019. Such high levels of oversubscription show that there is huge demand for shares.

How can I sell my IPO shares on the listing day?

Once the IPO shares get listed on the stock exchange, they become freely tradable like any other stock. You could sell your allotted shares through the trading platform of your broker on the listing day. All you need to do is login to your trading account, locate the stock of the company you have invested in, and place a sell order.

QUICK LINKS

Overview Upcoming IssuesCurrent IssuesDraft ProspectusApply OnlineNew ListingClosed IssuesBasis of AllotmentIPO Performance

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.