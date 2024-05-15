Company Name
Issue Size (Rs.Cr)
Open Date
Offer Price (Rs.)
Infonative Solutions Ltd
79
28-Mar-2025
79
Spinaroo Commercial Ltd
51
28-Mar-2025
51
Retaggio Industries Ltd
25
27-Mar-2025
25
Identixweb Ltd
54
26-Mar-2025
54
ATC Energies System Ltd
118
25-Mar-2025
118
Open
Upcoming
Closed
23-Apr, 2025 to 25-Apr, 2025
Tankup Engineers Ltd
Offer Price (₹)
133
Issue Size (₹)
18.55 - 19.53
Issue Type
Book Building - SME
Issue Size (₹)
18.55 - 19.53
High Performers
Low Performers
Company Name
List Price
List Date
Issue Price
LTP (%Chg)
KRN Heat Exchan
470.00
03 Oct 2024
220.00
782.7
(66.53%)
AWFIS Space
432.25
30 May 2024
383.00
659.25
(52.51%)
Zinka Logistics
279.05
22 Nov 2024
273.00
406.25
(45.58%)
Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
314.30
15 May 2024
315.00
455.55
(44.94%)
Diffusion Eng
188.00
04 Oct 2024
168.00
252.05
(34.06%)
An Initial Public Offering signifies the time when a privately owned firm debuts shares to the general public for the very first moment in time. Once the subscription phase for an IPO concludes, it is deemed a "closed IPO." During this stage, the company assesses the aggregate sum of proposals gained and initiates the action of allocating shares to investors.
Once the IPO is closed, investors wait for a few days to check if they have been allotted shares. Here are some ways of checking the allotment status for online IPOs:
In case the investor does not receive allotment or receives only a partial allotment, they get refunded. The refund is given to the bank account that was available at the time of applying.
Generally, refund processing is done based on the following procedures:
It takes hardly any time and hassle to get a refund, and funds are released usually within 2 to 3 days of the allotment announcement.
After the close of the IPO, the company works with the registrar and the stock exchanges to finalise allocation of shares according to the demand. Investors will either receive full, partial, or no shares depending on the subscription level. The applicants that were unsuccessful are refunded, and the process of listing the shares on an exchange begins. The shares are then traded in the stock exchange on the listing day.
You can look into the status of your IPO on the website of the registrar where it is listed, the stock exchange on which the IPO is listed, or on your broker's platform. You will need to provide details like your PAN, application ID, or DP ID to access the status.
In the event of an IPO that is not fully subscribed, it implies that there are fewer bids than the shares offered. Under this scenario, underwriters of an IPO have the opportunity to purchase the remaining share issues. If the IPO does not meet the subscription target, at this point, the company will resort to reducing the issue size. At times, this might also lead to the investor withdrawing or postponing an IPO.
There are lots of examples where there has been heavy oversubscription in the Indian IPO market. One example is that of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), whose IPO was highly oversubscribed over 111 times in 2019. Such high levels of oversubscription show that there is huge demand for shares.
Once the IPO shares get listed on the stock exchange, they become freely tradable like any other stock. You could sell your allotted shares through the trading platform of your broker on the listing day. All you need to do is login to your trading account, locate the stock of the company you have invested in, and place a sell order.
