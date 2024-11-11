Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹451.25
Prev. Close₹451.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,184.1
Day's High₹461.45
Day's Low₹440
52 Week's High₹550.7
52 Week's Low₹248.35
Book Value₹13.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,001.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The Zinka Logistics Solution IPO price range has been set at ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share.Read More
The IPO of Zinka Logistics Solutions received a lukewarm response, with an overall subscription of 1.86 times.Read More
The public issues had been subscribed 1.85 times, the retail component 1.64 times, and the NII segment 0.23 times.Read More
Fresh equity shares are an issue combined with an offer for sale by existing shareholders.Read More
The Zinka Logistics initial public offering (IPO) will close on November 18 after opening for subscriptions on November 13.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
352.08
591.12
285.81
509.52
Net Worth
352.09
591.13
285.82
509.53
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
296.92
175.68
119.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
296.92
175.68
119.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
19.59
19.41
36.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RAMASUBRAMANIAM BALASUBRAMANIAM
Nominee
ANAND DANIEL
Director
RAJESH KUMAR NAIDU YABAJI
Director
CHANAKYA HRIDAYA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
Summary
Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited was incorporated as Zinka Logistics Solutions Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 20, 2015, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Company got converted to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2024 was issued by the RoC.Using Companys platform, their customers, primarily comprising truck operators, digitally manage payments for tolling and fueling, monitor drivers and fleets using telematics, find loads on their marketplace and get access to financing for purchase of used vehicles. The Company processed Rs 17396 Crores gross transaction value (GTV) in payments in year 2024. Truck operators purchase telematics services such as vehicle tracking and fuel sensors to manage their drivers and fleets. Besides, these operators use their loads marketplace product to search for loads to fill their empty capacities or to get a better price for a load. They also avail used commercial vehicle financing through Companys platform.The Company was able to generate a significant scale of customers with the launch of their payments offerings. As it acquired more customers through payments offering and started seeing higher engagement of customers, it launched telematics offering. The strength of the existing customer base coupled with the depth and the distribution netw
Read More
The Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹453.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd is ₹8001.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd is 0 and 9.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd is ₹248.35 and ₹550.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 74.35% and 1 Month at 42.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.