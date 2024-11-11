iifl-logo-icon 1
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd Share Price

453.4
(0.47%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open451.25
  • Day's High461.45
  • 52 Wk High550.7
  • Prev. Close451.3
  • Day's Low440
  • 52 Wk Low 248.35
  • Turnover (lac)1,184.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value13.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,001.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

451.25

Prev. Close

451.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,184.1

Day's High

461.45

Day's Low

440

52 Week's High

550.7

52 Week's Low

248.35

Book Value

13.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,001.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zinka Logistics Shares Dive Post-Listing

22 Nov 2024|03:44 PM

The Zinka Logistics Solution IPO price range has been set at ₹259 to ₹273 per equity share.

Zinka Logistics listed at 2% premium on D-Street

22 Nov 2024|10:09 AM

The IPO of Zinka Logistics Solutions received a lukewarm response, with an overall subscription of 1.86 times.

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 1.85 times

18 Nov 2024|04:59 PM

The public issues had been subscribed 1.85 times, the retail component 1.64 times, and the NII segment 0.23 times.

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

18 Nov 2024|02:50 PM

Fresh equity shares are an issue combined with an offer for sale by existing shareholders.

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 22%

13 Nov 2024|02:21 PM

The Zinka Logistics initial public offering (IPO) will close on November 18 after opening for subscriptions on November 13.

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:17 AM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Aug-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.84%

Non-Promoter- 19.71%

Institutions: 19.70%

Non-Institutions: 52.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

352.08

591.12

285.81

509.52

Net Worth

352.09

591.13

285.82

509.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

296.92

175.68

119.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

296.92

175.68

119.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

19.59

19.41

36.8

View Annually Results

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

RAMASUBRAMANIAM BALASUBRAMANIAM

Nominee

ANAND DANIEL

Director

RAJESH KUMAR NAIDU YABAJI

Director

CHANAKYA HRIDAYA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

Summary

Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited was incorporated as Zinka Logistics Solutions Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 20, 2015, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Company got converted to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2024 was issued by the RoC.Using Companys platform, their customers, primarily comprising truck operators, digitally manage payments for tolling and fueling, monitor drivers and fleets using telematics, find loads on their marketplace and get access to financing for purchase of used vehicles. The Company processed Rs 17396 Crores gross transaction value (GTV) in payments in year 2024. Truck operators purchase telematics services such as vehicle tracking and fuel sensors to manage their drivers and fleets. Besides, these operators use their loads marketplace product to search for loads to fill their empty capacities or to get a better price for a load. They also avail used commercial vehicle financing through Companys platform.The Company was able to generate a significant scale of customers with the launch of their payments offerings. As it acquired more customers through payments offering and started seeing higher engagement of customers, it launched telematics offering. The strength of the existing customer base coupled with the depth and the distribution netw
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹453.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd is ₹8001.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd is 0 and 9.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd is ₹248.35 and ₹550.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd?

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 74.35% and 1 Month at 42.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.84 %
Institutions - 19.70 %
Public - 52.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Logo

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

