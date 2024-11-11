Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd Summary

Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited was incorporated as Zinka Logistics Solutions Private Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 20, 2015, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Company got converted to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2024 was issued by the RoC.Using Companys platform, their customers, primarily comprising truck operators, digitally manage payments for tolling and fueling, monitor drivers and fleets using telematics, find loads on their marketplace and get access to financing for purchase of used vehicles. The Company processed Rs 17396 Crores gross transaction value (GTV) in payments in year 2024. Truck operators purchase telematics services such as vehicle tracking and fuel sensors to manage their drivers and fleets. Besides, these operators use their loads marketplace product to search for loads to fill their empty capacities or to get a better price for a load. They also avail used commercial vehicle financing through Companys platform.The Company was able to generate a significant scale of customers with the launch of their payments offerings. As it acquired more customers through payments offering and started seeing higher engagement of customers, it launched telematics offering. The strength of the existing customer base coupled with the depth and the distribution network helped them scale the adoption of telematics offerings rapidly. The Company then launched its loads marketplace offering. It achieved this primarily due to platform-led strong network effects playing out in business, value add of the services for customers and the strength of omnichannel sales and distribution strategy. Thereafter, the Company started its vehicle finance business in June 2022.The Company is proposing to raise money from public through IPO by issuing upto 21,609,022 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale and Rs 550 Crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.