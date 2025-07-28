iifl-logo

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Updates: Net Profit jumps ~30% to ₹2,789 Crore

28 Jul 2025 , 02:31 PM

Bajaj Finserv stock jumped as much as 2% in morning trade after the company announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025. 

The business posted a net profit of ₹2,789 Crore in the quarter ended June 2025. This was 30.50% higher than ₹2,138 Crore in the previous corresponding period. 

The company said that its revenue from operations was reported at ₹35,439.08 Crore in the quarter under review. This was 12.5% higher than ₹31,479.93 Crore revenue posted in the previous corresponding period.

Against the previous quarter, the profit after tax (PAT) jumped 15% as compared to ₹2,416.64 Crore reported by the company in Q4FY25. However, the revenue declined 3% from ₹36,595.36 Crore in the January-March quarter.

At around 1.22 PM, Bajaj Finserv was trading 0.16% lower at ₹1,982.70 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,985.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,023 and ₹1,980.90, respectively.

Under the wider Bajaj Group, Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses. The company is engaged in the financing business. It has a 51.39% holding in Bajaj Finance (BFL) and the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries.

