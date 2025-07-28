Bajaj Finserv Q1 Updates: Net Profit jumps ~30% to ₹2,789 Crore

Bajaj Finserv stock jumped as much as 2% in morning trade after the company announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025.
The business posted a net profit of ₹2,789 Crore in the quarter ended June 2025. This was 30.50% higher than ₹2,138 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
The company said that its revenue from operations was reported at ₹35,439.08 Crore in the quarter under review. This was 12.5% higher than ₹31,479.93 Crore revenue posted in the previous corresponding period.
Against the previous quarter, the profit after tax (PAT) jumped 15% as compared to ₹2,416.64 Crore reported by the company in Q4FY25. However, the revenue declined 3% from ₹36,595.36 Crore in the January-March quarter.
At around 1.22 PM, Bajaj Finserv was trading 0.16% lower at ₹1,982.70 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,985.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,023 and ₹1,980.90, respectively.
Under the wider Bajaj Group, Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses. The company is engaged in the financing business. It has a 51.39% holding in Bajaj Finance (BFL) and the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.