Invest wise with Expert advice

EMS Limited Bags ₹104 Crore Water Supply Project from UP Jal Nigam

18 Aug 2025 , 10:58 AM

EMS Limited (formerly EMS Infracon Pvt Ltd) has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for a project worth around ₹104.05 crore, excluding GST. The project falls under the Agra Water Supply Re-Organisation Scheme (Trans Yamuna Zone-I & II) Package 1.

The contract is to be executed over a 24-month period. The scope of work includes survey, soil investigation, engineering, and design, along with the supply of all necessary materials, manpower, and equipment.

Key construction works cover the development of an intake well-cum-pump house with an approach bridge, a raw water rising main (1100 mm dia) linking the intake well to the water treatment plant, and a 55 MLD water treatment plant with advanced treatment processes.

The project also involves completion, testing, and commissioning of all components. This domestic contract follows EMS Limited’s announcement in June 2025 of emerging as the L1 bidder for the tender. The agreement will adhere to the terms and conditions outlined in the contract with UP Jal Nigam.

Today, EMS Limited shares are trading at ₹557, which is a 1.08% gain in the National Stock Exchange. EMS Limited shares gained 35% dip in the last year, 9.7% dip in the last year, down 3.83% n the last 5 days.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

