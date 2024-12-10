Bajaj Finserv Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-85.4
122.62
-2.05
22.21
Other operating items
Operating
-85.4
122.62
-2.05
22.21
Capital expenditure
-48.99
4.72
89.11
0.56
Free cash flow
-134.39
127.35
87.06
22.78
Equity raised
8,009.98
7,177.21
6,335.61
5,514.48
Investing
696.31
154.97
581.88
92.04
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
79.57
27.85
Net in cash
8,571.9
7,459.53
7,084.12
5,657.16
