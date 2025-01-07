BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31 March 2024 and Recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the year ending 31 March 2024. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/04/2024) BAJAJ FINSERV LTD. - 532978 - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26 April 2024 Approved the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024: In line with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Re. 1/- (100%) per equity share of face value of Re.1, for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or about Friday,26 July 2024 or Saturday, 27 July 2024. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, has been fixed as Friday, 21 June 2024. The 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 24 July 2024. Further details will be provided in due course. Noted Non-continuation of Shri Madhur Bajaj (DIN: 00014593) as a Non- Executive Director of the Company: Approved the issue of 11,73,258 equity shares of face value of Re.1, ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company to Bajaj Finserv ESOP Trust at applicable grant prices in accordance with Bajaj Finserv Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme, as amended and SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and in accordance with special resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 19 July 2018, as modified from time to time. A dividend of Re. 1 per share (i.e. 100% of the face value Re. 1) was recommended by the Board for the financial year 31 March 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)