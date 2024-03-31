To The Members of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (the Company), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (the standalone financial statements).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In our professional judgments, we have determined that there is no key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Other information

5. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

6. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed,

we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

8. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection of the appropriate accounting software for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including those related to retention of audit logs and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

12.1 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

12.2 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

12.3 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

12.4 Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

12.5 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

17.1 We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

17.2 In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

17.3 The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

17.4 In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules thereunder.

17.5 On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

17.6 With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

17.7 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act.

18. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

18.1 The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 27 to the standalone financial statements.

18.2 The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

18.3 There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

18.4 The Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief, that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

18.5 The Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief, that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

18.6 Based on such audit procedures, that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under para 18.4 and 18.5 contain any material misstatement.

18.7 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and as stated in

note no. 36(c) to the standalone financial statements, the dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

18.8 Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

(formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP)

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Ketan S Vikamsey

Partner

ICAI Membership Number: 044000

UDIN: 24044000BKGTYU5243

Pune: 26 April 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 16 under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date)

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details

and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE).

The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE by which all PPE are verified on annual basis. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard

to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain PPE were physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Companys business does not involve inventories, hence physical verification of inventory and

reporting under paragraph 2 (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have sanctioned working capital limits from banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to it.

iii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, paragraphs 3 (iii) (c), 3(iii) (d) and 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Further, according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has made investments during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided any guarantees, given securities and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) (b) is not applicable to that extent to the Company.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in nature of loans to Promoters/Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) (f) is not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or given any guarantee or provided any securities as covered under the provisions

of section 185 of the Act. In respect of the investments made by the Company, the provisions of section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year in terms of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) section 148 of the Act, related to generation of power through wind turbines, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, amounts deducted/

accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company to/with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, cess, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we confirm that the following dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues, have not been deposited to/with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (E In Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.21 FY 2010-11 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 5.10 FY 2012-13, FY 2015-16 and FY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) GST Act, 2017 GST 0.70 FY 2017-18 and FY 2018-19 Assessing Officer Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 1.01 01 March 2011 to 31 March 2015 Joint Commissioner

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of

our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders or in payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt

instruments) during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment/private placement of shares/fully/partly/optionally convertible debentures during the year.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no fraud

by the Company or any fraud on the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration a whistle blower complaint received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit procedures. No whistle blower complaint were received w.r.t. financial reporting or operations of the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank

of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is an Unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. The Company is not required to obtain registration with Reserve Bank of India and continues to fulfil the criteria of an unregistered CIC.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, in the group (in accordance with Core Investment Companies (CICs) (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) there are 17 companies forming part of the promoter/promoter group of the Company which are CICs. Further, as informed these CICs are unregistered CICs as per Para 9.1 of notification No. RBI/2020-21/24 dated 13 August 2020 of the Reserve Bank of India.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable/paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the

records of the Company, it is not required to transfer any unspent amount pertaining to the year under report to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no amount which is remaining unspent under sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing CSR project.

xxi. Reporting under clause xxi of the Order is not applicable at the standalone level of reporting.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

(formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP)

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Ketan S Vikamsey

Partner

ICAI Membership Number: 044000

UDIN: 24044000BKGTYU5243

Pune: 26 April 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 17.6 under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report

of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under

clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

Opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (the Company) as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note

on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note).

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

3. The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing (SAs), prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements. Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements

7. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For KKC & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants (formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP)

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Ketan S Vikamsey Partner

ICAI Membership Number: 044000 UDIN: 24044000BKGTYU5243

Pune: 26 April 2024