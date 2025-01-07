BAJAJ FINSERV LTD. - 532978 - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26 April 2024 In line with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Re. 1/- (100%) per equity share of face value of Re.1, for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or about Friday,26 July 2024 or Saturday, 27 July 2024.