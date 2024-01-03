iifl-logo-icon 1
How To Apply For A Pan Card Online

In today’s digital age, applying for essential documents like a PAN (Permanent Account Number) card has become more convenient and accessible. To pan card applications online, the Indian government has introduced online platforms, such as the Income Tax PAN Services Unit of NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) and the UTIITSL (UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited) portal, to simplify the PAN application process. In this blog post, get a detailed step-by-step guide on applying for a pan card online, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

To apply for a new pan card online, you can follow the below-mentioned steps:

  • Step 1: Visit the NSDL website

    To learn the process of applying for a PAN card online and start your application, start by visiting the official NSDL website. This official portal provides a user-friendly interface for PAN card applicants.

  • Step 2: Select the appropriate application type

    When accessing the NSDL website, you will encounter several options for selecting the application type that aligns with your needs.

  • Step 3: Choose your category

    Select the appropriate category from the provided options, such as individual, associations of persons, or a body of individuals. This step helps classify your application correctly.

  • Step 4: Fill in the PAN form with the necessary details

    To apply for a pan card online, complete the PAN application form by providing essential information like your name, date of birth, email address, and mobile number. Ensure accuracy while filling out the form to avoid any discrepancies.

  • Step 5: Submit the form and proceed

    You will receive a message indicating the subsequent step upon submitting the form. Adhere to the instructions and click the “Continue with the PAN Application Form” button to progress further in the application procedure.

  • Step 6: Submit digital e-KYC

    You will be redirected to a new page where you must submit your digital e-KYC (Know Your Customer) details. This process helps verify your identity electronically.

  • Step 7: Select PAN card options and provide Aadhaar details

    When applying for a PAN card online, you can select whether you need a physical PAN card or not.

  • Step 8: Enter personal and contact details.

    Enter your personal and contact information in the corresponding sections of the form. Be thorough and accurate while providing your address, email address, and mobile number.

  • Step 9: Enter the area code and other relevant details

    Enter your area code, AO (Assessing Officer) type, and other required details in this form section. You can refer to the provided tab for assistance in finding these details.

  • Step 10: Submit documents and make the payment

    To apply for a pan card online, attach the necessary documents as proof of identity, address, and date of birth in the document submission and declaration section. Proceed to pay through net banking, debit/credit card, or demand draft.

  • Step 11: Receive a payment receipt

    Upon successful payment, a payment receipt will be generated to apply for a pan card. Print this receipt so you can access it in the future.

  • Step 12: Authenticate through Aadhaar

    Mark the declaration for Aadhaar authentication and select the “Authenticate” option. A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number associated with your Aadhaar for verification.

  • Step 13: Submit the OTP and continue

    Enter the received OTP and submit the form. This step ensures the secure and accurate verification of your Aadhaar details.

  • Step 14: Continue with e-Sign

    After submitting the OTP, click on “Continue with e-Sign.” Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and another OTP will be sent to your linked mobile number.

  • Step 15: Verify OTP and submit the application

    Enter the OTP received and apply. This final step completes the e-Sign process, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of your PAN card application.

  • Step 16: Acknowledgement slip and password

    Upon successful submission, you will receive an Acknowledgement slip in PDF format. Use your date of birth in the DDMMYYYY format as the password to access the slip.

To know how to apply for a pan card online through UTIITSL Portal, follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Head over to the UTIITSL PAN card application page

    Go to the UTIITSL website and select the “PAN Card for Indian Citizen/NRI” option under PAN Services.

  • Step 2: Choose the application mode

    Choose between the “Physical Mode” or the “Digital Mode” for your PAN card application. The physical mode requires submitting a printed and signed application form, while the digital mode allows for electronic signing using DSC mode or Aadhaar-based eSignature.

  • Step 3: Fill in personal and mandatory details

    Provide all the necessary personal and mandatory details in the application form accurately.

  • Step 4: Verify and submit the form

    Double-check the accuracy of the filled-in information, and then click on the “Submit” button to proceed.

  • Step 5: Make the online payment

    Choose a suitable payment gateway, such as BillDesk or PayU India, and pay online using net banking, debit card, credit card, or cash card options.

  • Step 6: Payment confirmation

    Save a copy or print the payment confirmation for future reference upon successful payment.

  • Step 7: Affix photographs and sign the form

    Print the form, affix two passport-sized photographs (3.5×2.5 cm), and sign it in the provided space.

  • Step 8: Attach supporting documents and submit

    Attach copies of identity, address, and date of birth proof documents along with the completed application form. Submit these documents online or send them to the nearest UTIITSL office for further processing to apply for a new pan card.

Conclusion

Knowing how to apply for a pan card online has become a streamlined process, thanks to the government’s initiatives and the availability of user-friendly platforms like NSDL and UTIITSL. Thus, you can apply for a new PAN card online, saving time and effort, so take advantage of this streamlined process to secure your PAN card quickly. Obtaining a PAN card is crucial for various financial transactions and tax-related matters, making this online application process invaluable for individuals and entities in India.

