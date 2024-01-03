Knowing your PAN Card acknowledgment number is important to track any financial transaction in your career, such as filing for income tax returns, opening a bank account, buying or selling real estate property, and investing in the stock market.

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) will help maintain transparency in financial transactions and reduce tax evasion. It also serves as a valid identity for taking loans and applying for credit cards. Furthermore, a PAN number enables the government to monitor the financial activities of a person and curb black money, thus ensuring proper economic growth. So, it is important to know your PAN number.

What is Your PAN Number?

Your PAN number is a unique 10-digit identifier given to individuals and various businesses in India. The Income Tax Department of India issues the PAN number.

It is an identity proof that contains important details about the individual, such as their first and surname, date of birth, and passport-size photograph. To know your PAN number, a person must submit an application, the required documents, and the fee amount.

Once the application is completed, the IT department will issue a unique number with lifetime validity. It is essential to know your PAN number and keep it safe.

How to Know Your PAN Card Number From the Income Tax Website?

Once you have registered on the Income Tax Department e-Filing website, accessing the PAN card details becomes easier.

Here is a step-by-step guide to registering and knowing your PAN card number with the Income Tax Department e-portal.

Step1: Visit the Income Tax Department website on any web browser.

Step2: Click on “Register” to start the process.

Step3: Fill in the necessary information asked by the website correctly.

Step 4: Select the “Submit” option after that.

Step5: You will receive a Time Password (OTP) through SMS on the registered contact number.

Step 6: Complete the process by entering the OTP correctly.

Step 7: You can now login into the e- website easily.

Step 8: Click on the “Profile Setting” option.

Step 9: After that, visit the “My Profile” option and click on the PAN Card option.

Step 10: Click on the “PAN Details” option. The PAN Card details like full name, date of birth, gender, and address will be shown on the screen. This will be the last step to know your PAN.

Know Your PAN Card Number by Using Name and Date of Birth

If you have forgotten your PAN number or lost your card, you can easily retrieve your PAN by using your name and date of birth from the website of the IT Department by following this process.

Visit the Income Tax Department’s e-services website and click the “Know Your PAN” option.

The “Know Your PAN” option can be found under the “Quick Links” section on the left-hand side of the page.

Fill out your date of birth in the format DD/MM/YY.

Enter your name correctly in the following format: surname, middle name, and first name.

Click on the “Submit” button after that.

If your information matches the income tax department’s database, then your PAN card number will be shown on the screen.

If your details do not match the database, you may have to apply for a new PAN card.

Know Your PAN Card Number by Email

To obtain the PAN Card details by email, you can compose a new email from your id and send it to “tininfo@nsdl.co.in.” It is the NSDL’s official email ID. Type “Request for PAN Card number details in the subject option.” In the body of the mail, mention your details like name, date of birth, registered phone number, and others. Click on send and wait for a response from the NSDL or UTIITSL to know your PAN Card.

Know Your PAN Card Number by Toll-Free Number

You can dial a toll-free helpline number to know your PAN Card. Dial the toll-free number 1800-180-1961. The instructions will be given on-call through an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system. Select the “Know Your Pan” option when asked in the call. Enter details as said by the IVR system and select “OK.”

After this, you can know your PAN Card number easily.

Conclusion

So, it is important to know your PAN number. It helps in doing financial transactions and investing in the stock market. A PAN Card number also enables the government to monitor the financial activities of a person and curb black money, thus ensuring proper economic growth.