The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card has become an essential document for various financial and taxation purposes in India. With the growing dependence on mobile phones, the mobile number linked to your PAN card plays a crucial role in receiving important updates and notifications.
However, circumstances may arise when changing your registered mobile number. Whether you have switched to a new phone or your existing number is no longer in use, keeping your PAN card details up-to-date is important. This article will provide a comprehensive guide on changing a mobile number on a PAN card online.
In today’s digital and fast-paced world, one must be aware of the various technologies and thoroughly know how to use them. Today, when everything is available with a simple click, people must give up the traditional systems and know how to handle technical things. They must also know how to register mobile numbers on their PAN card before knowing how to change their mobile numbers on their PAN card. Here’s how one can register their phone number on a PAN card:
After opening the website, a “register” option will appear on the homepage. Click on that to proceed further.
In the next step, the user must select the option “change PAN and the mobile number.” Upon entering the required details, click the “resident” option to continue.
Enter the primary and secondary mobile numbers and your email Id in this step.
You’ll receive an OTP to verify the mobile number and email address. Enter the OTP successfully, and the new number will be registered.
After one becomes thorough with the steps on how to register their phone numbers on a PAN card, they must also make themselves aware of how to change their mobile number on their PAN card. Updating or changing the PAN card’s mobile number can be done offline or online. Below are the steps mentioned on how to update the mobile number on the PAN card:
To update your mobile number in your PAN card online, click on the official website’s URL to land on the homepage. Click on the “login” option there. Enter the login credentials to move forward.
Select the “profile settings” under the “my profile” menu item. After choosing the contact information, click the edit button to update the mobile number on the PAN card online.
Once the mobile number and email address are entered, you’ll receive an OTP. Upon confirming it, the process to update the mobile number on the PAN card will be successful.
The steps mentioned above can be done to update the PAN card’s mobile number easily. Online methods can be done within the comfort of the home and don’t involve much hard work. A good internet connection and knowledge about technical matters are required to complete any online procedure successfully.
Apart from various online methods, there are also offline steps to update our mobile numbers.
Some of those steps are:
The PAN card request form can be obtained from the NSDL official website.
While filling out the form, use black ink and upload all required documents.
Upon selecting the nearest PAN card center, pay the application fees, form, and relevant documents.
Even though offline methods are traditional and don’t involve many headaches, the biggest problem is that the concerned people need to constantly get out of their homes for something that can be done in the comfort of their homes. Just a little bit of knowledge about technical matters is what is mostly required in these cases.
The cost required to update mobile number in PAN card is nominal.
If a physical copy of the card is needed, ₹107, including applicable taxes, must be paid. If shipping outside of India is necessary, an extra ₹910 dispatch fee applies.
If only an electronic version of the updated PAN card is required, the charge is ₹72, including applicable taxes, provided a request for a physical card is declined. In that case, providing your email ID is crucial to receive the e-PAN card.
If you need to change mobile number in PAN card, submitting proof of identity is essential. Additionally, you will have to submit evidence of your residential address and date of birth. Some documents that will help you furnish these details are as follows:
With the various offline and online methods available, one can easily and efficiently change their mobile number on a PAN card. There is no need to go to banks or other places as it can be easily done at home nowadays. Even if someone can’t opt for the online options, they can also go for the offline options. Therefore the common people need to know how to change their mobile numbers on PAN cards to complete the procedure effortlessly.
No. You can file a new PAN card application with Form 49A for residents of India and Form 49AA if you are not an Indian resident. However, to change the details in the current PAN card, another form called ‘Request For New PAN Card or/and Changes Or Correction in PAN Data Form’ must be filled out and submitted.
Submitting multiple documents is necessary to open a Demat account in India. One of them is the PAN card. Other necessary items include the Aadhaar card and bank account number.
No, this is not possible. Every individual in India can only have one PAN card. Moreover, this document needs to be linked with your primary contact number. So, remember to do PAN card mobile number registration.
No. Currently, you can have only one mobile number in PAN card. Thus, make sure you are providing the right contact details.
Yes. Since your financial transactions, like your bank account and income tax information, are tied to your PAN card, the contact details on it must be updated.
