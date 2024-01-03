The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card has become an essential document for various financial and taxation purposes in India. With the growing dependence on mobile phones, the mobile number linked to your PAN card plays a crucial role in receiving important updates and notifications.

However, circumstances may arise when changing your registered mobile number. Whether you have switched to a new phone or your existing number is no longer in use, keeping your PAN card details up-to-date is important. This article will provide a comprehensive guide on changing a mobile number on a PAN card online.

Guide to PAN card mobile number registration process.

In today’s digital and fast-paced world, one must be aware of the various technologies and thoroughly know how to use them. Today, when everything is available with a simple click, people must give up the traditional systems and know how to handle technical things. They must also know how to register mobile numbers on their PAN card before knowing how to change their mobile numbers on their PAN card. Here’s how one can register their phone number on a PAN card:

Step 1: Register on the homepage After opening the website, a “register” option will appear on the homepage. Click on that to proceed further.

Step 2: Select the option to change In the next step, the user must select the option “change PAN and the mobile number.” Upon entering the required details, click the “resident” option to continue.

Step 3: Enter mobile number Enter the primary and secondary mobile numbers and your email Id in this step.

Step 4: Enter the OTP You’ll receive an OTP to verify the mobile number and email address. Enter the OTP successfully, and the new number will be registered.

How to update the mobile number on a PAN card?

After one becomes thorough with the steps on how to register their phone numbers on a PAN card, they must also make themselves aware of how to change their mobile number on their PAN card. Updating or changing the PAN card’s mobile number can be done offline or online. Below are the steps mentioned on how to update the mobile number on the PAN card:

Step 1: Visit the official website To update your mobile number in your PAN card online, click on the official website’s URL to land on the homepage. Click on the “login” option there. Enter the login credentials to move forward.

Step 2: Do the necessary editing Select the “profile settings” under the “my profile” menu item. After choosing the contact information, click the edit button to update the mobile number on the PAN card online.

Step 3: Enter the OTP for successful updation Once the mobile number and email address are entered, you’ll receive an OTP. Upon confirming it, the process to update the mobile number on the PAN card will be successful.

The steps mentioned above can be done to update the PAN card’s mobile number easily. Online methods can be done within the comfort of the home and don’t involve much hard work. A good internet connection and knowledge about technical matters are required to complete any online procedure successfully.

How to update the mobile number on a PAN card offline?

Apart from various online methods, there are also offline steps to update our mobile numbers.

Some of those steps are:

Step 1: Get access to the form The PAN card request form can be obtained from the NSDL official website.

Step 2: Complete the form While filling out the form, use black ink and upload all required documents.

Step 3: Select the nearest center Upon selecting the nearest PAN card center, pay the application fees, form, and relevant documents.

Even though offline methods are traditional and don’t involve many headaches, the biggest problem is that the concerned people need to constantly get out of their homes for something that can be done in the comfort of their homes. Just a little bit of knowledge about technical matters is what is mostly required in these cases.

Fees Charged on Updating Mobile Number on PAN Card

The cost required to update mobile number in PAN card is nominal.

If a physical copy of the card is needed, ₹107, including applicable taxes, must be paid. If shipping outside of India is necessary, an extra ₹910 dispatch fee applies.

If only an electronic version of the updated PAN card is required, the charge is ₹72, including applicable taxes, provided a request for a physical card is declined. In that case, providing your email ID is crucial to receive the e-PAN card.

Documents Required To Submit for Mobile Number Change on PAN Card

If you need to change mobile number in PAN card, submitting proof of identity is essential. Additionally, you will have to submit evidence of your residential address and date of birth. Some documents that will help you furnish these details are as follows:

Voter ID

Photo ID card

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

Passport

Birth certificate

Driving licence

Arm’s licence

Pensioner’s Card

Central government health scheme card

Identity certificate signed by a gazetted officer, MP, or MLA

Conclusion

With the various offline and online methods available, one can easily and efficiently change their mobile number on a PAN card. There is no need to go to banks or other places as it can be easily done at home nowadays. Even if someone can’t opt for the online options, they can also go for the offline options. Therefore the common people need to know how to change their mobile numbers on PAN cards to complete the procedure effortlessly.