Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
35,586.5
33,876.4
36,694.2
31,844.7
35,535.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35,586.5
33,876.4
36,694.2
31,844.7
35,535.2
Other Operating Income
1,862.7
1,903
1,777
1,668.1
1,804.2
Other Income
1,570.5
1,118.1
1,261
1,052.9
957.8
Total Income
39,019.7
36,897.5
39,732.2
34,565.7
38,297.2
Total Expenditure
32,450.4
30,672.8
33,250.1
29,072.8
32,027.9
PBIDT
6,569.3
6,224.7
6,482.1
5,492.9
6,269.3
Interest
43
57.3
76.2
35.8
35.1
PBDT
6,526.3
6,167.4
6,405.9
5,457.1
6,234.2
Depreciation
1,385.7
1,331.7
1,298.3
1,301.5
1,341.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,020.4
972.3
1,063
927.5
1,023.1
Deferred Tax
1,017.7
103.7
92.3
21.3
83
Reported Profit After Tax
3,102.5
3,759.7
3,952.3
3,206.8
3,786.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3,102.5
3,759.7
3,952.3
3,206.8
3,786.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3,102.5
3,759.7
3,952.3
3,206.8
3,786.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
98.68
119.58
125.71
102
120.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
157.2
157.2
157.2
157.2
151
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.46
18.37
17.66
17.24
17.64
PBDTM(%)
18.33
18.2
17.45
17.13
17.54
PATM(%)
8.71
11.09
10.77
10.07
10.65
The company sold 1.78 lakh vehicles in December, a 29.6% increase compared to 1.37 lakh units in the same month last year, beating market expectations of 1.63 lakh units.Read More
Mini car sales, which include S-Presso and Alto, was at 9,750 units from 9,959 units recorded last year.Read More
The company broke the previous record of 1,91,476 units established in October 2020 with retail sales of 2,02,402 units last monthRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Maruti Suzuki's stock closed 4.16% lower at ₹11,005 on October 29, 2024, and shares have gained 7% since the beginning of the year, and 5% in the last one year.Read More
The facility, which began operations in October 2006, spans 600 acres and produces a variety of models, including the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6.Read More
In the mini car segment, which includes models like Alto and S-Presso, sales increased slightly to 10,363 units, compared to 10,351 units in September 2023.Read More
In addition to tapping into its 5,100-plus service centres in 2,300 cities, the country's leading carmaker is in talks with oil marketing companies (OMCs) and energy companiesRead More
Utility vehicles, such as Grand Vitara and Brezza, saw a 7% sales increase to 62,684 units, up from 58,746 units.Read More
Maruti Suzuki sold 19,190 Brezzas in August, outselling Hyundai's flagship SUV, the Creta, which sold approximately 16,760 units.Read More
