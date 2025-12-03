iifl-logo

Maruti Suzuki Targets One Lakh EV Charging Stations in India by 2030

3 Dec 2025 , 10:48 AM

Maruti Suzuki has outlined a broad EV charging expansion plan as it readies its first all-electric SUV, the EVitara. The company said it aims to enable one lakh EV charging stations across the country by 2030. This marks as one of its most ambitious network goals so far.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales, said the company decided to enter the electric vehicle market only after ensuring that the product and the charging ecosystem were adequately prepared. He noted that the EVitara has now received ARAI certification with a range of 543 kilometres, which is higher than the figure shared earlier.

Banerjee also addressed growing customer concerns about range anxiety. He said the company tested its capabilities across some of the country’s most remote points, including Kanyakumari, Srinagar, Bhuj and Kaziranga, to demonstrate that its EV support system is ready for nationwide use.

According to him, Maruti Suzuki already has access to nearly 70 percent of the fast charging units available in India, giving the brand a wide operational base even before the EVitara reaches showrooms.

Reliability and customer reassurance form the core of Maruti Suzuki’s EV strategy. Banerjee said the company wants buyers to feel confident about owning an electric vehicle. He added that winning customer trust, the way Maruti Suzuki did four decades ago, is more important than rushing sales numbers.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

