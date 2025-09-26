Maruti Suzuki Sells 80,000 Cars in Four Days Amid Strong GST 2.0 Demand

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country’s largest passenger vehicle maker, reported strong traction at its showrooms since September 22, selling around 80,000 units in the first four days of Navratri.

Enquiries have surged to approximately 80,000 per day, nearly double the usual daily average, said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer – Marketing & Sales at MSIL. On the first day of GST 2.0 coinciding with Navratri, MSIL delivered over 30,000 vehicles and secured bookings for more than 75,000 cars.

Banerjee added that retail sales touched 75,000 vehicles by 6 PM on Thursday, with expectations to cross 80,000 units by the end of the day, citing very strong bookings.

In the entry-level segment, including S-Presso and Alto K10, the company observed robust demand, with all-India booking growth of 50%, and in areas outside the top 100 cities, growth was as high as 100%.

Overall, MSIL is averaging 18,000 bookings per day, compared with around 10,000 on normal days, reflecting strong festival season demand.

Banerjee praised the Centre’s GST rate reduction, noting that customers had been waiting for it, and that the move presented a “golden opportunity” for upgrading to four-wheelers. He urged buyers to expedite financing to secure deliveries during the festive period.

Due to the high demand for some models, including Brezza, Dzire, and Baleno, MSIL may face supply constraints in the next four to five days, as production cannot be ramped up immediately.

