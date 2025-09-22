Suzuki Motorcycle India Cuts Prices by Up to ₹18,024 After GST Rate Reduction

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has announced a price reduction of up to ₹18,024 across its two-wheeler portfolio, passing on the benefits of the government’s latest GST rate cut to customers. The revised prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025.
According to the company, the reduction will vary depending on the model, with the highest benefit pegged at ₹18,024. The GST relief also extends to spare parts and accessories, which SMIPL said will help lower maintenance costs and enhance the overall ownership experience.
Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, SMIPL, said the GST 2.0 reforms represent a progressive step toward making mobility more affordable.
“With the festive season approaching, this move should lift customer sentiment, make our products more attractive, and give a strong boost to demand in the two-wheeler segment,” he noted. The announcement comes at a time when the automobile sector is betting on festive demand to drive sales momentum in the second half of the year.
