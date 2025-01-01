iifl-logo-icon 1
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11,755.65
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Maruti Suzuki FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4,582.3

5,159.4

7,064.8

11,003.4

Depreciation

-2,786.5

-3,031.5

-3,525.7

-2,757.9

Tax paid

-816

-929.7

-1,414.2

-3,281.6

Working capital

2,096.1

-2,069.5

4,656.7

-2,481.8

Other operating items

Operating

3,075.9

-871.29

6,781.6

2,482.1

Capital expenditure

1,033.9

1,729.3

8,302.1

2,764.4

Free cash flow

4,109.8

858

15,083.7

5,246.5

Equity raised

1,01,384.5

95,272.1

84,241.7

70,164.6

Investing

-1,023.39

5,319.1

1,177.4

6,809.2

Financing

949.5

701.3

281.5

594.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,05,420.4

1,02,150.5

1,00,784.3

82,814.7

Maruti Suzuki : related Articles

Maruti Suzuki December Sales Surge 30%

Maruti Suzuki December Sales Surge 30%

1 Jan 2025|04:05 PM

The company sold 1.78 lakh vehicles in December, a 29.6% increase compared to 1.37 lakh units in the same month last year, beating market expectations of 1.63 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki Sales Rise 10% in November

Maruti Suzuki Sales Rise 10% in November

2 Dec 2024|01:39 PM

Mini car sales, which include S-Presso and Alto, was at 9,750 units from 9,959 units recorded last year.

Maruti Suzuki Eyes November Weddings for Sales Boost

Maruti Suzuki Eyes November Weddings for Sales Boost

4 Nov 2024|01:41 PM

The company broke the previous record of 1,91,476 units established in October 2020 with retail sales of 2,02,402 units last month

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Maruti Suzuki Unveils First EV Launch for January 2025

Maruti Suzuki Unveils First EV Launch for January 2025

29 Oct 2024|11:06 PM

Maruti Suzuki's stock closed 4.16% lower at ₹11,005 on October 29, 2024, and shares have gained 7% since the beginning of the year, and 5% in the last one year.

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Reaches 1 Crore Milestone

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Reaches 1 Crore Milestone

17 Oct 2024|02:51 PM

The facility, which began operations in October 2006, spans 600 acres and produces a variety of models, including the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6.

Maruti Suzuki Sales Up 2% in September

Maruti Suzuki Sales Up 2% in September

1 Oct 2024|06:07 PM

In the mini car segment, which includes models like Alto and S-Presso, sales increased slightly to 10,363 units, compared to 10,351 units in September 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Invests in EV Charging Infrastructure Ahead of First Electric Car Launch

Maruti Suzuki Invests in EV Charging Infrastructure Ahead of First Electric Car Launch

19 Sep 2024|02:08 PM

In addition to tapping into its 5,100-plus service centres in 2,300 cities, the country's leading carmaker is in talks with oil marketing companies (OMCs) and energy companies

Maruti Suzuki's August Production Rises 2.2%, Sales Drop 3.9% YoY

Maruti Suzuki's August Production Rises 2.2%, Sales Drop 3.9% YoY

3 Sep 2024|04:00 PM

Utility vehicles, such as Grand Vitara and Brezza, saw a 7% sales increase to 62,684 units, up from 58,746 units.

Brezza Reigns Supreme in August Sales

Brezza Reigns Supreme in August Sales

3 Sep 2024|11:46 AM

Maruti Suzuki sold 19,190 Brezzas in August, outselling Hyundai's flagship SUV, the Creta, which sold approximately 16,760 units.

