Maruti Suzuki Gets NCLT Nod to Merge Suzuki Motor Gujarat

11 Jun 2025 , 11:34 PM

Maruti Suzuki India has taken a key step forward in its internal consolidation plans, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi bench, approving the first motion for the merger of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with the parent company.

The tribunal’s order was issued on June 10, 2025, clearing the way for the automaker to proceed without the usual requirement of holding shareholder or creditor meetings, a sign that the deal is seen as straightforward and uncontroversial.

The move is aimed at merging the manufacturing operations of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary, directly into the listed entity, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, simplifying the overall structure. Maruti Suzuki announced the development through a regulatory filing on Wednesday, with the disclosure signed by Company Secretary Sanjeev Grover.

As per the scheme, the effective date for the merger has been set as April 1, 2025, pending final approvals. Once completed, the two companies will operate as a single, streamlined entity.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the merger is expected to reduce overlapping costs, improve internal coordination, and speed up decision-making across the board. The company emphasized that the move is not just about cost savings, but also about aligning operations more closely to respond better to market demands and improve long-term shareholder returns.

Importantly, the rights of creditors and other stakeholders will remain unaffected by the restructuring, the company said in its statement. A copy of the tribunal’s order has been made available on the NCLT’s official website and was also enclosed in Maruti Suzuki’s notice to stock exchanges.

