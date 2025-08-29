Maruti Suzuki Rolls Out First EV e-Vitara from Gujarat Plant

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rolled out its first battery electric vehicle (EV), the e-Vitara, from its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. Deliveries are expected to begin within the next few months.

The company is eyeing an ambitious debut in the EV space, aiming to become India’s largest electric carmaker in the very first year of launch. It also plans to export the e-Vitara to nearly 100 global markets, including Europe and Japan, with projected annual export volumes of 50,000 to 1 lakh units. However, the timeline for the model’s domestic launch is still to be finalised.

In parallel, Maruti has begun producing lithium-ion battery cells and electrodes for its hybrid vehicles. A new battery plant, set up through a joint venture with Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will enable local manufacturing of hybrid battery electrodes, bringing over 80% of battery value creation to India.

Suzuki has already earmarked ₹70,000 crore in capital expenditure over the next five to six years to strengthen its EV and hybrid ecosystem in India.

Commenting on the rollout, Chairman RC Bhargava told CNBC-TV18 that hybrids continue to outpace pure EVs in most global markets, with China being the only exception. He urged policymakers to rethink India’s vehicle taxation structure, suggesting that levies should be tied to fuel efficiency and emissions rather than the underlying technology.

“Cleaner technologies must be rewarded over polluting petrol and diesel cars. Globally, EVs and hybrids face similar tax treatment; India should move in the same direction,” Bhargava said.

