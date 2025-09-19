Maruti Suzuki Cuts Car Prices by Up to ₹1.29 Lakh After GST Rate Reduction

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, has reduced prices across its portfolio to reflect the recent cut in GST on small cars. The revised prices will take effect from September 22.

The sharpest drop comes in the entry-level segment, with the S-Presso becoming cheaper by as much as ₹1.29 lakh. The popular Alto K10 will see a cut of up to ₹1.07 lakh, while the Celerio and Wagon R will be lower by ₹94,100 and ₹79,600. The compact Ignis will also cost ₹71,300 less.

Among hatchbacks, the Swift and Baleno will see price corrections of ₹84,600 and ₹86,100, respectively. The compact sedan Dzire gets a reduction of up to ₹87,700. On the SUV side, the Fronx and Brezza will be cheaper by over ₹1.12 lakh each. The Grand Vitara gets a cut of around ₹1.07 lakh, while the rugged Jimny will be leaner by ₹51,900.

In the MPV line-up, the Ertiga becomes more affordable by ₹46,400, the XL6 by ₹52,000, and the Invicto by ₹61,700. Even utility vehicles have seen changes: the Eeco van will drop by ₹68,000 and the Super Carry LCV by ₹52,100.

The move follows the GST Council’s decision to reduce tax rates on small cars. Petrol, CNG and LPG models with engines up to 1,200cc and length not exceeding four metres, along with diesel cars up to 1,500cc within the same size bracket, will now attract 18% GST instead of 28%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com