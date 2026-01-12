iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Land Acquisition for Capacity Expansion in Gujarat

12 Jan 2026 , 11:53 AM

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Monday, January 12, that its board has approved the acquisition of land at the Khoraj Industrial Estate from the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation for expanding its production capacity.

The company said its existing manufacturing capacity is currently fully utilised, prompting the need for additional capacity to meet rising demand. Maruti Suzuki’s total existing production capacity stands at around 24 lakh vehicles per annum across its plants in Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda and Hansalpur.

The company added that it has the capability to produce up to 26 lakh units per annum, including output from Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd, which has since been amalgamated with Maruti Suzuki.

The proposed expansion will involve adding production capacity of up to one million units. The board will finalise the phased installation of the new capacity and approve the same at a later stage.

Maruti Suzuki said the total cost approved for land acquisition, development and preparatory activities is ₹4,960 crore. The company plans to fund the investment through a combination of internal accruals and external borrowings. The capacity expansion is being undertaken in response to strong growth in market demand, including rising export volumes, the company said.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Khoraj Industrial Estate
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Bank of Maharashtra Posts 16% Growth in Core Income in December Quarter

Bank of Maharashtra Posts 16% Growth in Core Income in December Quarter

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|03:19 PM
Puravankara Gets ₹311.18 Crore Order for Sattva AANGANE Residential Project

Puravankara Gets ₹311.18 Crore Order for Sattva AANGANE Residential Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|01:48 PM
Metropolis Healthcare Launches Centre of Genomics to Expand Precision Diagnostics in India

Metropolis Healthcare Launches Centre of Genomics to Expand Precision Diagnostics in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|01:24 PM
Tata Steel secures interim relief extension on 2 demand matters

Tata Steel secures interim relief extension on 2 demand matters

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|01:22 PM
Sical Logistics secures ₹4,038 Crore order from SECL

Sical Logistics secures ₹4,038 Crore order from SECL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|12:38 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.