Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 03/04/2024) Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024