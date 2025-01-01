|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 03/04/2024) Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. Appointment of Whole-time Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)
The company sold 1.78 lakh vehicles in December, a 29.6% increase compared to 1.37 lakh units in the same month last year, beating market expectations of 1.63 lakh units.Read More
Mini car sales, which include S-Presso and Alto, was at 9,750 units from 9,959 units recorded last year.Read More
The company broke the previous record of 1,91,476 units established in October 2020 with retail sales of 2,02,402 units last monthRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Maruti Suzuki's stock closed 4.16% lower at ₹11,005 on October 29, 2024, and shares have gained 7% since the beginning of the year, and 5% in the last one year.Read More
The facility, which began operations in October 2006, spans 600 acres and produces a variety of models, including the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6.Read More
In the mini car segment, which includes models like Alto and S-Presso, sales increased slightly to 10,363 units, compared to 10,351 units in September 2023.Read More
In addition to tapping into its 5,100-plus service centres in 2,300 cities, the country's leading carmaker is in talks with oil marketing companies (OMCs) and energy companiesRead More
Utility vehicles, such as Grand Vitara and Brezza, saw a 7% sales increase to 62,684 units, up from 58,746 units.Read More
Maruti Suzuki sold 19,190 Brezzas in August, outselling Hyundai's flagship SUV, the Creta, which sold approximately 16,760 units.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.