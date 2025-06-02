Maruti Suzuki’s May sales jump 3.16% y-o-y

Maruti Suzuki India announced its sales for May 2025. The business reported a 3.16% year-on-year growth in its sales.

The business sold a total of 1,80,077 units in May 2025 as compared to 1,74,551 units in the previous comparable month.

Out of the total sales, it logged domestic sales of 1,38,690 units in May. This reflects a 5.45% increase from 1,46,694 units in May 2024. This includes sales of both passenger and light commercial vehicles domestically.

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales contributed 1,35,692 units during the month. In the year-ago period, it posted sales of 1,44,002 units. This reflects a 5.6% decline from previous year.

Sales of light commercial vehicles, including the Super Carry model, stood at 3,557 units, up against 3,642 units in the previous year.

In May 2025, exports contributed 31,219 units. In the previous comparable period, exports were reported at 17,367 units. Meanwhile, it reported sales of 10,168 units to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In the same month of previous year, this was posted at 10,049 units.

At around 1.02 PM, Maruti Suzuki was trading 0.53% lower at ₹12,254 per piece, against the previous close of ₹12,319 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹12,292, and ₹12,132, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com