Aurobindo Pharma: Strong pipeline of growth levers across spaces

Post analysts of IIFL Capital Services’ recent meeting with Aurobindo’s mgmt, they upgraded their rating on the stock from ADD to BUY, given Aurobindo has several growth levers over near-to-medium term including the recent commercialisation of the Pen-G API plant and the Vizag injectables plant, expected commissioning of the China plant in H1FY25 for supplies to EU markets, US base business growth (exEugia) of 6-8% to be driven by 35-40 new launches pa (Deflazacort will be a limited-competition launch in Q1FY25), Eugia’s near-term growth to be driven by scale-up in Revlimid and launches from plants other than Unit-3, and potential launch of biosimilars from FY26 and biologics CDMO contract with MSD from FY28. Analysts of IIFL Capital Services upgrade FY25/26 EPS by 2-3% to account for higher margins led by the Pen-G project and their TP of Rs1,330 (19x 2YF EPS) implies 21% upside. Although analysts of IIFL Capital Services base case assume an OAI/WL on Eugia Unit-3, an import alert will lead to 5-7% downgrade to their EBITDA estimates in the worst-case scenario.

Eugia Unit-3 CAPA response has been submitted to USFDA and Aurobindo has restarted existing product distribution post the consultation with external cGMP consultants. While non-aseptic production lines have already restarted, Aurobindo remains on track to restart all the 8 aseptic lines by mid-Apr’24. Assuming USD20m revenue impact in Q4FY24, analysts of IIFL Capital Services believe Eugia will clock global sales of USD520-530m in FY24. Base biz volume growth, ramp-up in Revlimid sales from USD45m in FY24 to USD90m in FY25, along with USD15-20m of new product sales (largely from Eugia Unit-1), will help Eugia clock USD600-620m sales in FY25.

Commercial production of Pen-G has started:

With Aurobindo’s external supplies expected to be 50-60% of its overall Pen-G capacity of 15K TPA, analysts of IIFL Capital Services expect Aurobindo’s external Pen-G sales to be USD90/165m in FY25/26, assuming price of USD22/kg & yield optimisation by Sep’24. With 25% core Ebitda margins and incentives of Rs2.4bn p.a., analysts of IIFL Capital Services expect Pen-G project to add ~7-8% to Aurobindo’s FY25/26 Ebitda.

Aurobindo’s base US biz (ex-Eugia) will likely grow at 6-8% Cagr, driven by 35-40 new launches p.a. and volume growth of 5%, assuming mid-single-digit price erosion. As per industry channel checks, US price erosion is expected to remain stable at-least till mid-CY24. Analysts of IIFL Capital Services believe Deflazacort launch in Q1FY25 (mkt size of USD260m) could contribute USD50m sales pa, given Aurobindo will be the sole generic in the market.