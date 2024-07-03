Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
539.9
477.62
409.85
359.13
300.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
539.9
477.62
409.85
359.13
300.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.57
3.9
5.15
3.26
1.08
Total Income
551.47
481.52
415
362.38
301.28
Total Expenditure
427.92
373.81
320.24
281.5
233.22
PBIDT
123.55
107.72
94.76
80.88
68.06
Interest
3.48
6.78
6.29
6.74
4.03
PBDT
120.06
100.93
88.47
74.14
64.03
Depreciation
13.01
10.83
9.81
8.62
7.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.74
11.38
11.48
15.86
6.84
Deferred Tax
-1.81
1.39
1.6
-3.13
0.87
Reported Profit After Tax
90.12
77.34
65.59
52.79
49.09
Minority Interest After NP
1.61
1.31
0.65
2.69
1.86
Net Profit after Minority Interest
88.51
76.03
64.94
50.1
47.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
88.51
76.03
64.94
50.1
47.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.54
30.76
28.35
21.97
20.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.69
24.72
23.1
22.8
22.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.88
22.55
23.12
22.52
22.67
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
16.69
16.19
16
14.69
16.35
